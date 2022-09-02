Tropical Storm Javier forms near Baja California Loop Cayman Islands

Tropical Storm Javier has now formed near Baja California.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Javier has maximum sustained winds near 40 mph with higher gusts as the system moves toward the northwest at about 10 mph.

Forecasters indicate that Tropical Storm Javier may twist and turn a little over the weekend, turning west-northwest by Saturday and then west on Sunday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles from the center and swells generated by Tropical Storm Javier are expected to affect portions of the southern and central Baja California peninsula.

These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

Rainfall of about 1 to 2 inches is expected, with isolated storm total amounts of 4 inches across portions of Baja California Sur through this weekend.

Tropical Storm Javier does not appear to pose an immediate threat to the Caribbean.