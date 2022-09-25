Tropical Storm Ian still on course for Cayman, near or direct hit Loop Cayman Islands

The Cayman Islands remain in the crosshairs of Tropical Storm Ian, according to various storm models.

This forecast hasn’t changed much over the last 24 hours as Ian continues moving westward with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph.

Over the next couple of days, however, the National Hurricane Center predicts that Ian may rapidly intensify and become a hurricane.

The first signs of Ian as a hurricane, according to some weather models, may occur as Ian moves past the Cayman Islands. Regarding this, impacts are foreseen for the Cayman Islands late Sunday night or early Monday morning.

Depending on its proximity, the Cayman Islands could feel a jolt of maximum sustained winds somewhere in the region of 70-80 mph, according to the below and other forecast tracks.

The southwest of Jamaica is also in Ian’s path. Regarding this, Jamaica may experience the effects of Ian by Sunday.

Once Ian makes its journey past the Cayman Islands and Jamaica, Ian is likely to approach western Cuba and then Florida, inundating some areas with heavy rainfall, storm surge, flooding and exposing coastlines to dangerous swells and rip conditions.

Given the foregoing predictions, a Hurricane Watch is in effect for the Cayman Islands and a Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Jamaica.

Watches and warnings (image: Weather Nation)

Interests in the storm’s path are encouraged to stay vigilant, be prepared and remain safe, possibly relocating to government approved shelters as they open.