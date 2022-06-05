Tropical Storm Alex update as of 11am Sunday, June 5 | Loop Cayman Islands

According to the National Hurricane Center in Miami, Florida, the update on the Tropical Storm Alex discussion as of 11am EDT on Sunday, June 5, 2022 is that reports from an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that Alex has strengthened a little since the last advisory.

The advisory said that the aircraft reported a central pressure near 993 mb and maximum flight-level winds of 89 knots at 850 mb in the southeastern quadrant. However, the maximum reliable SFMR surface wind estimates are near 50 knots.

Based on these data, the initial intensity is set to a possibly conservative 50 knots. At 50 knots, the Beaufort Wind Scale suggests that there will strong/whole gale winds, with expected damage being trees being broken or uprooted and building damage. The Beaufort Wind Scale also suggests large waves (6-9meters), overhanging crests, with the sea becoming white with foam, heavy rolling and with reduced visibility.

A general east-northeastward motion is expected for Alex during the next 24 hours or so, with the center of Alex passing north of Bermuda on Monday. The cyclone is expected to become extratropical by 48 hours and dissipate completely by 120 hours.

Tropical storm Alex does not appear to pose any threat to the Cayman Islands.

Tropical Storm Alex tracking