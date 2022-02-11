Traveller Alert: Online travel declaration now required to enter Cuba | Loop Cayman Islands

If you travelled to Cuba for Christmas last year, you would have been asked for normal things like proof of full vaccination and a negative PCR test. Now, Cuba also requires an online, digital, travel declaration form to be completed prior to boarding your flight to Cuba.

Personal data

On the digital form, you will be asked to provide personal data, including your full name, gender, date of birth, passport number and country of residence.

Flight details

The form will also ask you for information on the departure country, name of airline, seat number, flight number, date of arrival and reason for your trip.

Other information

Lastly, to complete the travel declaration, you must confirm what countries you visited in the last two weeks, what COVID-19 symptoms you’ve had in the last two weeks and the physical address where you will remain in Cuba during your vacation.

Net steps

Once the form is completed online, the traveller should print the same.

Based on reports from travellers, the printed form displays your name, passport number, gender, citizenship and a QR code.

Travellers are likely to be asked for the printed form at check-in time and must present the same to Cuban authorities upon arrival to Cuba.