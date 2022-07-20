Transgender prisoner gets two inmates pregnant in women’s prison | Loop Cayman Islands

·6 min read
Transgender prisoner gets two inmates pregnant in women's prison
The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
World News

Transgender inmate has now been transferred to a male facility

Loop News

July 19, 2022 01:47 PM ET

Demetrius Minor
(Photo credit: Twitter)

In 2021, a transgender person who lived life publicly as a woman since 2003 won a lawsuit against the New Jersey Department of Corrections, forcing authorities to change their policies. Policy changes included requiring housing in line with gender identity and not sex assigned at birth. One of the people who benefited from the policy was transgender inmate, Demi Minor, 27, who was placed in the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility. However, Minor has now been moved from Edna Mahan Correctional Facility after allegedly impregnating two female inmates.

Minor, who does not appear to be happy with being moved from an all-female facility, acknowledged the change in prisons in a series of tweets on Twitter in early July, 2022.

Minor said:

This week I was moved from a female facility to a male facility, I mean this type of hatred towards who I truly am has to stop, but know this… I will never stop rising above..

In connection with the prison move, Minor has also alleged mistreatment and abuse by prison authorities, including being beaten by “billy clubs.”

Minor indicated, however, that, notwithstanding the struggle, Minor will continue fighting.

The time for this oppression and mistreatment of Transgender people has come for this to stop. I am more than a story more than a headline I am me a unique woman housed incongruently with my gender identity.

Minor said.

Reacting to Minor’s comments, the New Jersey Department of Corrections reportedly said that they are investigating Minor’s allegation of abuse.

Meanwhile, Minor will continue serving a 30-year sentence for manslaughter and is said to be eligible for parole in 2037.

