Trainees receive awards in PWD Apprentice Training Programme | Loop Cayman Islands

Several trainees in the Public Works Department’s Apprentice Training Programme, who participated in the inaugural Skills Competition earlier this month, received awards of excellence in various trade areas.

The competition showcased the skills of the trainees in electrical installation, carpentry, plumbing, masonry as well air conditioning and refrigeration.

Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Planning, Agriculture, Housing and Infrastructure, Isaac Rankine congratulated the trainees noting that the wealth of talent they displayed during the competition is a positive indication that technical vocational education and training in the Cayman Islands is headed in the right direction.

This Government is championing the expansion of technical and vocational training across our Islands and will continue to support the Public Works Department by providing the resources needed to strengthen the programme.

Rankine added.

Acting Director at Public Works Department, Troy Whorms, noted that during the course of the competition he saw the trainees focused, dedicated and delivering on the areas that they have been learning about over the course of the past year. “Looking at this group from when they just enrolled, not sure what to expect and trying to figure out the next step in their life and now at this point getting more focused and delivering on what we were hoping for them to achieve is admirable”, he said.

The trainees were awarded as follows:

Masonry

1st place – Mykkel Levy, 2nd place- Nicholas Chung

Carpentry

1st place – Sharique Myles, 2nd place- Diandra Ramirez

Plumbing

1st place – Antwone Scott, 2nd place – Roukeim Pitterson

Electrical Installation

1st place -Demiya Ramoon, 2nd place – Joshua Bent

Air Conditioning

1st place – Johari Greenidge; 2nd place – Diangelo Evans

The award for 2021 outstanding student was also presented to Kemar Parchmont.

Private sector entities which sponsored awards and prizes for the event were Androgroup Limited, Phoenix Group, Arch and Godfrey (Cayman) Limited and Dart Enterprises Limited