Traffic advisory: Road closure for Cayman Islands Triathlon Loop Cayman Islands

The RCIPS is informing the public of the following road closure taking place on Sunday, 6 November, in order to facilitate the Cayman Islands Triathlon.

A section of West Bay Road, between the Watermark Cayman and the Seven Mile Public Beach parking lot entrance, will be closed between 7:00am and 11:00am.

During this time traffic will be diverted through Lime Tree Bay Avenue onto the Esterley Tibbetts Highway.

Motorists are advised to exercise caution when travelling in the area during these times.