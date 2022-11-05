Traffic advisory: Road closure for Cayman Islands Triathlon Loop Cayman Islands

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Cayman Islands
Traffic advisory: Road closure for Cayman Islands Triathlon Loop Cayman Islands
The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
Breaking News

Traffic advisory: Road closure for Cayman Islands Triathlon

5 tips for coping with chronic migraines

Upcoming Annual Remembrance Day ceremonies and public holiday

New Cayman digital id may be a KYC game changer for hedge funds

Ministry invites public comments on two digital i.d. bills

Another armed robbery! Bandits strike at Hirst Road grocery store

Woman says husband’s divorce award should be reduced by rent owed

Privy Council to hold hearings in Cayman Nov 15-18

Females being targeted? Two women robbed hours apart

Local bank announces interest rate hike

Saturday Nov 05

27?C
Cayman News
Loop News

14 minutes ago

The RCIPS is informing the public of the following road closure taking place on Sunday, 6 November, in order to facilitate the Cayman Islands Triathlon.

A section of West Bay Road, between the Watermark Cayman and the Seven Mile Public Beach parking lot entrance, will be closed between 7:00am and 11:00am.

During this time traffic will be diverted through Lime Tree Bay Avenue onto the Esterley Tibbetts Highway.

Motorists are advised to exercise caution when travelling in the area during these times.

Related Articles

Lifestyle

September 14, 2022 03:11 PM

Sport

November 3, 2016 11:01 AM

Recent Articles

Cayman News

Traffic advisory: Road closure for Cayman Islands Triathlon

Lifestyle

Miss Puerto Rico, Miss Argentina announce they are married

Entertainment

Aaron Carter, 34, found dead at home

More From

Cayman News

New Cayman digital id may be a KYC game changer for hedge funds

The Cayman Islands’ Government’s Ministry of Investment, Innovation & Social Development announced on Friday, November 4, 2022 that it will be a launching new digital identification register and d

Cayman News

See also

Ministry invites public comments on two digital i.d. bills

The Ministry of Investment, Innovation and Social Development (MIISD) said that it is delighted to report that Cabinet has approved two legislative Bills, the Identification Register Bill and the Caym

Caribbean News

Jamaica: Man cleaning KPH sewer finds ‘deceased foetus’

The Ministry of Health & Wellness says it has received a report of the discovery of a deceased foetus in the sewer at the Kingston Public Hospital.
The ministry made the disclosure late T

Travel

COVID-19 vaccine proof still required for visitors entering the US

The US Transportation Security Administration (TSA), has extended its COVID-19 vaccine proof requirement for non-US non-immigrant citizens flying to enter the United States.
In thi

Lifestyle

Miss Puerto Rico, Miss Argentina announce they are married

Two former beauty queens, Fabiola Valent?n of Puerto Rico and Mariana Valera of Argentina announced this week that they had secretly married.
The joint Instagram post spurred celebration in L

Environment

Reports of flooding, landslides after day of rain in Grenada

Citizens encouraged to be cautious on the nation’s roads