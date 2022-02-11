Traffic advisory for the next 5 weeks | Loop Cayman Islands

Water Authority – Cayman is advising its customers and the motoring public of planned works to upgrade the water supply infrastructure along Anthony Drive, between the junction of Andy Drive and Williams Drive.

Preliminary work began the week of February 7 and will continue weekdays between 8:30am and 3:30pm. The project will last for approximately 4-5 weeks.

During the course of the works, traffic management measures will be in place., with signs directing the traffic flow.

Motorists are encouraged to drive with caution when they are in the area to protect their safety and the safety of the Water Authority’s staff.

Customers in the area may experience service outages throughout the work. The Authority will make every effort to give advanced notice related to outages. Customers can visit our website www.waterauthority.ky for outage notices.

