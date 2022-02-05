Tracy eyes Party leader, Shyne takes LOO

BELIZE CITY, Wed. Feb. 2, 2022– Yesterday, the area representative for the Mesopotamia constituency, Hon. Moses “Shyne” Barrow, was sworn in as the Leader of the Opposition (LOO), one day after the January 31 date on which the erstwhile Opposition leader, Hon. Patrick Faber, was scheduled to resign. It is a bit of déjà vu, and marks the third time since June that there has been a change in the Opposition leadership as a result of a submission by UDP parliamentarians of a letter to the Governor General in which the majority of the UDP members of the House requested that the person occupying that seat in Parliament be replaced. It was a parliamentary maneuver that enabled Shyne to first claim the Opposition leadership seat in June of last year in the midst of calls for Hon. Faber to be recalled as

Shyne Barrow at swearing-in

UDP leader, and was used by Faber three months later to reclaim his seat in September. And now, less than five months later, Hon. Barrow is once again Leader of the Opposition, and he is seeking to also be selected as the leader of the UDP at a party convention on March 27. Delegates at that convention will determine whether he secures that party leadeship, or the other contender for the post, area representative for the Albert division, Tracy Taegar-Panton, ascends to the top spot in the UDP. At this time, there has still been no indication that Hon. Patrick Faber has submitted an official letter of resignation, but according to Barrow, the UDP party chairman, Michael Peyrefitte is currently acting as interim party leader.

In an interview following hia swearing-in yesterday, Hon. Barrow said that he believes that he will be the next leader of the UDP.

“I have the majority of support in the House of Representatives on the Opposition benches. I have the majority of support within the 31 constituencies as we’ve [seen] with the massive endorsement from the Caucus for Change, and we had 53% of delegates that voted to recall in July of 2021,” Barrow asserted.

He claimed that he had led the charge for the recall of Patrick Faber. Those who remember that recall effort that started in June 2021 might note, however, that the sequence of events which led to a recall convention at which Faber secured enough votes to hold on to his leadership was a bit more than a one-man effort. It was somewhat complex — full of intrigue and a number of key players. The recall petition which triggered the recall convention in July was, in fact, submitted by Tony Herrera, a former PUP supporter, and Philip Willoughby, UDP standard bearer for the Port Loyola division, on behalf of the UDP faction, Caucus for Change, who, Herrera had indicated, was led by former UDP Minister of National Security, John Saldivar (former Belmopan area rep), who himself had been Faber’s rival in a previous quest for UDP leadership in 2020.

The quest for leadership by Panton and Barrow in fact appears to be a sequel to a power struggle which started in June of 2021 after the circulation online of a video that seemed to show Faber behaving aggressively toward the mother of his 2-year-old daughter. That triggered the UDP Caucus for Change’s recall petituon as well as calls by Hon. Shyne Barrow for Faber to be replaced. What ensued thenceforth, however, was a series of moves on the public stage that showed a distinct contrast between the approaches being taken by Panton and Barrow toward the crisis in leadership — a contrast that will likely continue to be displayed in the two leaders’ efforts to secure the UDP leader post.

The Amandala had reported last year that on June 9, 2021, Hon. Moses “Shyne” Barrow “publicly stated in a Facebook post that the UDP leader [had]lost the confidence of the majority of the members of the Opposition in the House of Representatives… and then proceeded to suggest that the role of leader be assumed by Hon. Tracy Taegar Panton, whom he deem[ed] to be the most influential member of the Opposition.”

The newspaper went on to note, however, that “Hon. Panton… appeared to shy away from the apparent endorsement. She responded to Barrow’s Facebook post by issuing a public statement in which she asserted that the Mesopotamia area representative… was ‘selective in which of [their] private conversations and messages he had chosen to place in the public domain.’” According to that AMANDALA article, Panton had further remarked that she remained “firm that any changes in the party’s structure must be properly ventilated, and she further stated that she had formally requested that an urgent meeting be held to address the ongoing issue.”

Hon. Shyne Barrow, however, would later claim for himself the Opposition leader seat in the House of Representatives through the submission of a letter to the Governor General on June 20 that bore the signatures of Hon. Hugo Patt and Hon. Denise Barrow and indicated loss of confidence in Faber’s leadership, After Faber survived a recall petition within the UDP in July, and had secured the support of Hon. Patt to regain his position as Opposition leader

in September, however, Panton reportedly hesitated prior to offering her signature in support of Faber’s return to his Opposition Leader role and called for the holding of a National Party Council before she pledged her support for Faber.

Now that Barrow is claiming that he has the support of the majority of the representatives within the UDP, however, Panton is focused on garnering the support of the majority of the party’s 570 delegates, who in fact will select the new leader of the party on March 27.

In a recent Facebook post, Panton stated,” As I begin my campaign to become the next Party Leader of the United Democratic Party, I look forward to meeting with you, talking to you, listening to you, and giving you the opportunity to get to know me better.

My candidacy represents the change our great United Democratic Party needs at this time. It is absolutely important that we choose a leader that will help us re-establish our credibility as a mass political party; regain the trust and confidence of the Belizean People, and inspire independent voters to give us an opportunity to govern Belize.”

On the matter of domestic violence and allegations of domestic abuse made against Barrow by his wife, Panton said, “We must hold our leaders to the highest standards of behavior and as leaders, our character must be beyond reproach. We can not have different standards for those who aspire for the highest office in the land. Domestic violence is a critical issue of national importance. Two persons have been publicly accused of domestic violence. One has been forced to resign. “

In response to this, Barrow remarked, “History will record, that when she had the opportunity to stand up for all GBV victims, when she had the opportunity to stand up for women, when she had the opportunity to stand up for the United Democratic Party, when she had the opportunity to stand up for the country of Belize, who desperately needs a viable opposition, she refused. She stood up for the accused, she made a deal with the accused who, unlike me, that was not the first instance, that was the third instance that we knew of, and she chose to be an apologist, she chose to be a sympathizer, rather than stand up, so she should be the last one to talk about those issues, and it is really shameful to use such a serious issue as a political tool.”

It is to be noted that at the time, after the video of Faber’s domestic incident had surfaced, Hon. Panton had, in fact, issued a statement condemning all forms of gender-based violence, but had opposed the manner in which Hon. Barrow and two other UDP area reps had attempted to oust him — citing instead the need to comply with the protocols outlined in the party’s constitution. She had said that it was important to ascertain the will of the majority of the party’s delegates.

“We did not seek to hear the consensus of the people of the party, the delegates and those decision-makers of the party, and therefore I was unprepared to sign a letter unilaterally that did not reflect what the party’s decision-makers thought was the best way forward. I wrote to the Chairman requesting a National Party Council, which is the highest decision-making body of the party, and I wasn’t told that we needed to agitate for a National Party Council and I also my colleagues at the time, up to them agitate for the National Party Council, and I was told the time for talking was done,” Panton later explained to local reporters.

A national convention is tentatively set for March 27 of this year. Both candidates are seeking the support of the majority of the 570 national delegates who make up the base of the party. Barrow is already confident that he has the majority of these key votes on his side. Panton, for her part, has said that she is putting her faith in them to make the right decision.

“The ultimate authority of the United Democratic Party is the national convention, which are the delegates that vote and the National Party Council. The central executive acts as a recommender; they can suggest, as some people would say they could “halla Rome and Jerome,” but ultimately the National Party Council makes the decision, and with the endorsement of 20 of the constituencies, certainly I have the majority support in the National Party Council, so we have already decided that I will be the Leader of the Opposition. We have already decided that we are ready for a convention to allow the people, the delegates, to make the ultimate decision,” she said.

When interviewed yesterday about a meeting with representatives of the UDP Caucus of Change which supposedly led to the decision of the majority of the UDP representatives of the country’s 31 constituencies to support Hon. Barrow’s leadership bid, Panton said that there were not as many people in attendance at that meeting she attended as is being reported by Barrow. She also said that some “representatives” of constituencies within the UDP Caucus for Change were new within the group and were not, in fact, official standard bearers. She counted 11 caretakers in attendance, while Shyne indicated the support of 20 of these purportedly key persons.

“Maybe I should clarify that endorsement that comes from colleagues. I attended that meeting as well on Saturday. Most candidates were invited to meet with colleagues to share their views on the way forward for the party. At the meeting I attended, there were 11 persons present, 7 of whom were caretakers of the party, 4 coming from other constituencies but not as caretakers. So their claim that there were 19 participants attending that meeting, is really not consistent with the meeting I attended. I don’t know if there were 19 people at a meeting my colleague was at but certainly not at the meeting that I attended with this group of colleagues.” Panton has said.

She said that she did not attend a first meeting held by the caucus, at which there may well have been 19 representatives in attendance and reiterated that only 11 reps were at the meeting she attended.

The United Democratic Party has seemingly been in a state of flux since the ascension of Patrick Faber to leadership. The reputed leader of the UDP Caucus for change, John Saldivar, had initially secured that leadership spot at a UDP convention in 2020 prior to the retirement of Rt. Hon. Dean Barrow, but a short time later, after testimony in a Utah court indicated a financial link between him and convicted US fraudster Lev Dermen, another convention was held at which Patrick seized the top spot.

The UDP, following two domestic violence incidents in which Hon. Faber was allegedly involved over the last few months, is once again scrambling to reorganize itself following the stability that existed within the party during the 20 years that Rt. Hon. Dean Barrow was at the helm — particularly during the 13-year-period that spanned three consecutive administrations during which he was.the country’s prime minister. The new Leader of the Opposition, Hon. Moses “Shyne” Barrow, the eldest son of Rt. Hon. Dean Barrow, when pressed on whether his father’s departure is the reason for the UDP’s current woes, said that the writing was on the wall for some time.

“If you recall in 2019- 2020 for the first convention, again, an overwhelming majority of standard-bearers….there were members of Cabinet that said they would resign if the former leader of the party were to become leader. All of them supported Mr. Saldivar to be leader; the former leader of the party lost handily. Whatever happened to Mr. Saldivar happened, and there were members of Cabinet that said ‘if anyone ah unu put in unu name we wah resign from the Cabinet’. The point is, regardless of what happened to Mr. Saldivar, nobody wanted Mr. Faber to lead the party,” Barrow said.

In regard to his earlier endorsement of Panton as the right person to lead the UDP a few months ago and his own vision for the party, Hon. Shyne Barrow stated during a recent interview, “I begged the Hon. Panton to be the Leader of the Opposition. We begged her to take up the position so that we can show the country this is who the UDP is and let us move on and start that rebuilding process around her. I would have been her party whip, all of us would have come around her, but she chose Patrick over principle. So, there is no hunger, there is no greed on my part, but there is a necessity.” Barrow said.

In response to those comments, Panton told local media, “I certainly felt that we should have followed the guidelines outlined in the constitution properly, and I was not prepared, outside of that, at that time given the environment, given all the agendas that were at play, I really did not feel that it was the right time for me, because I was not prepared to abandon the constitution of the party.”

While Hon. Barrow said that his aim is to unite the party and ensure that the UDP is “the opposition that the country of Belize needs,” Panton, in outlining her leadership vision, stated in a Facebook post,” We are at a critical crossroads in our organization’s political history. There is an urgent need for us to re-establish the party’s credibility as a mass political party. There is an urgent need for us to regain the trust and confidence of the Belizean people if we are to remain a viable alternative to govern. We need to inspire hope among those who look to us for leadership. My bid to lead the United Democratic Party will achieve these objectives: credibility, trust, confidence.”

As mentioned, no official letter of resignation from Patrick Faber has been made public, but a national UDP leadership convention is tentatively set for March 27.