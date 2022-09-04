Tourism Ministry donates testing kits Loop Cayman Islands

The Hon. Kenneth Bryan, Minister for Tourism and Transport was on hand recently to oversee the donation of thousands of Lateral Flow Test kits (LFT) to the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS).

The donation saw just over ninety thousand testing kits transferred from the Ministry and Department of Tourism’s stock to the DCFS. The tests will ensure residential customers and DCFS staff have adequate resources for bi-weekly COVID-19 testing.

“We quickly answered the call, as we came to understand the DCFS was running low and would soon be unable to do their screenings. We were more than happy to offer up our supplies so that persons in care homes like the elderly and those with special needs can continue to be tested,” offered Minister Bryan.

The DCFS manages four residential homes throughout the islands, including the Golden Age Home in West Bay, Maple House in George Town, the Habbukuk House in Northward and the Kirkconnell Community Care Centre in Cayman Brac.

“We continue to carry out our normal screenings for the safety of both staff and clients. We want to keep up the testing regime as much as possible because these persons are a part of vulnerable groups and we want to ensure their safety,” said DCFS Director, Paulinda Mendoza -Williams. Mrs. Mendoza Williams expressed her gratitude to the Minister and Chief Officer Stran Bodden as the donation also resulted in cost savings for her department.

“I am quite pleased because we don’t have to go ahead and buy any further kits and this once again showcases departments and Ministries working together in the best interest of the community. I also want to thank the Public Works Department for assisting in the delivery of the boxes,” she added.

(Source: CIG)