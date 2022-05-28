Today, May 28, is International Day of Action for Women’s Health | Loop Cayman Islands

Today (May 28) is International Day of Action for Women’s Health, a day when activists around the world raise awareness about women’s rights to health.

Part of this awareness involves educating members of the public about ongoing gender inequality, how to address discrimination against women and how to enhance existing frameworks and instruments for the promotion and protection of women’s human rights.

According to one framework, one of the ways to achieve such enhancement is to increase “the involvement of women in designing and implementing national health policies and programmes.” That is, if more women have the opportunity to participate in this way, there is a chance that women’s right to health may be placed higher on the agenda of health priorities in the relevant circumstances.

The acknowledgement on May 28 is not to be taken as a “one-off” event either. In fact, it is a reminder that women’s right to health issues must be addressed daily and concerns do not just arise in adulthood but throughout all aspects and levels of the lives of women and girls.

Knowing what steps to be taken and taking them, however, are two different things. This is due, in part, to cultural practices and attitudes in some countries that perpetuate inequalities toward women, turn a blind eye to violence against women and girls and curtail women’s ability to make decisions regarding their reproductive health.