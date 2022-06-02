Tips to prepare for a tropical storm | Loop Cayman Islands

If you hear that there is a tropical storm or hurricane watch or warning in the Cayman Islands, you must take steps to get ready.

First off, know the difference between a “watch” and “warning.”

Tropical Storm Watch: Issued when a tropical cyclone containing winds of 39 to 73 mph or higher is possible, generally within 48 hours. These winds may be accompanied by storm surge, coastal flooding, or other flooding.

Tropical Storm Warning: Issued when sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph or higher associated with a tropical cyclone are expected in 36 hours or less. These winds may be accompanied by storm surge, coastal flooding, or other flooding.

Hurricane Watch: Issued when hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are possible within the specified area. A hurricane watch is issued 48 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.

Hurricane Warning: Issued to indicate that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are expected somewhere within the warned area. The hurricane warning is issued 36 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds to allow for important preparation.

Residents are encouraged to prepare for a Tropical Storm in the following ways:

Prepare an emergency supply kit. Gather emergency supplies including an emergency medicine supply. This should also include emergency power sources such as flashlights (don’t forget extra batteries), candles, matches and cell phone chargers.

Safety and personal items. Always keep an emergency kit in your car. If you need to leave home, you should take your emergency supply kit and only take what you really need with you (cell phone, chargers, medicines, identification like a passport or license, and cash).

Safely store important documents, including medical documents, wills, passports, and personal identification.

All vessels should be secured as quickly as possible. Move cars and trucks into your garage or under cover. As Tropical Storm Grace showed us, you should move vehicles to a place where they will not be threatened by a fallen tree.

If you don’t own a car, consider making plans with friends or family or call authorities to get a ride if you need to evacuate.

Get your family and pets ready.

Discuss an emergency plan with your family.

Clear your yard. Make sure there’s nothing that could blow around during the storm and damage your home. Move bikes, lawn furniture, grills, propane tanks, and building material inside or under shelter.

As we saw with Tropical Storm Grace, it is vital to prepare for possible power outages.

Charge up your phones, if you can find a car charger for your phone get one.

Store water in containers (Gallon per Person Per Day for 3-5 days a family of 4 that is equivalent to 5 cases of bottled water).

Stock up with non-perishable food such as canned goods and things you can eat quickly and easily without refrigeration. If you have time to head to the supermarket, here is a shopping list.

Put up shutters to protect your home – once the wind gets inside it is much more likely the roof will be damaged or even lift off.

Consider where you will shelter. All shelters with the exception of the Red Cross building are disabled friendly. Office buildings or the strong, elevated homes of family members or friends are your best bet and should be your first option (especially if you have a pet). But if the system develops into a meaningful threat Government will also activate shelters. Residents must wait to be advised when shelters have been activated. The shelters in Cayman are The Aston Rutty Civic Centre in Cayman Brac which is also an Emergency Medical Centre (EMC) .

o Sir John A. Cumber Primary School Hall in West Bay which is also an Emergency Medical Center (EMC);

o Clifton Hunter High School (EMC) (PET friendly) in North Side (you need a crate and a leash if with a pet);

o William McLaughlin Civic Centre (EMC) in East End;

o Theoline McCoy Primary School (EMC) in Bodden Town;

o John Gray High School Gymnasium (EMC) (PET friendly) in George Town (you need a crate and a leash if with a pet);

o The Prospect Primary School in George Town;

o The Public Works Department Building (EMC) in Little Cayman.

Bear in mind if you have a medical condition that could require treatment we have medical staff in the shelters designated as an Emergency Medical Centre and there is one of these in each district.

If HMCI activates the shelters bring your own supply food and water.

Fill your car with gas and if it looks likely Cayman will experience storm force winds or more, then you should consider how best to shelter and protect your vehicle from winds and surge especially if you are in a low lying area.

Turn your fridge and freezer down to the coldest setting and fill plastic bags half full with water and pack your freezer with as many of these as possible. It will keep your food cold for longer and you can potentially use this water to drink and for sanitation afterwards.

You can protect items such as laptops and phones from water damage in plastic containers and even garbage bags.

Gather up your critical documents and put them in a water tight bag or container and know where they are so if you need to move quickly you can grab them.

If you are in a position to support your neighbours- especially the frail elderly do so. Reach out and check that they are okay, and offer them help. They may need a trip to the supermarket or to a shelter or putting up their shutters.

A bag of ice in a cooler is a great thing to have to keep food cool after the power goes out and you may need a flashlight as well and batteries.

A battery operated radio is really useful because if needed we will announce the location of relief distribution locations and provide other important messages across radio.

In terms of official sources – Radio Cayman / Hazard Management, the Cayman Islands National Weather Service and Gov.ky are your primary sources. Loop Cayman will be receiving updates from these sources as well as the NHC as they come in and will be amalgamating them to share with readers.

Write down emergency phone numbers and keep them on the refrigerator or near every phone in your house. Program them into your cell phone too.

Be ready to turn off your power. If you see flooding, downed power lines, or you have to leave your home, switch your power off.

Fill clean water containers with drinking water. You’ll want to do this in case you lose your water supply during the storm. You can also fill up your sinks and bathtubs with water for washing.

Unplug your appliances. If you have time, turn off the gas, electricity, and water.