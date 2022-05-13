Tibet Airlines catches fire on runway, over 100 on board | Loop Cayman Islands

·1 min read
Home
Local News
Cayman Islands
Tibet Airlines catches fire on runway, over 100 on board | Loop Cayman Islands
The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
According to FATIII Aviation, Tibet Airlines TV9833/A319/B-6425 caught on fire on Thursday after it aborted a take off from Chongqing Airport in China.

Based on the statement from FATIII Aviation, Tibet Airlines explained that the c