Three George Town women arrested for illegal gambling | Loop Cayman Islands
The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
Three George Town women arrested for illegal gambling

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) reported that, just after 9:30pm on Thursday, April 28, three women, ages 19, 51 and 37 of George Town, were arrested on suspicion of illegal gambling.

According to the RCIPS, officers were carrying out proactive high visibility patrols in the George Town District and stopped in the Shedden Road area to conduct checks at various commercial properties. While making checks at one of these locations, officers stopped and searched three women who were seen by the officers selling lottery tickets in a section of a commercial building.

A quantity of cash and items that appeared to be lottery tickets were found and all three women were subsequently arrested. The cash and other items were seized as evidence.

The women were later bailed pending further investigations.

“We are aware that illegal gambling is a catalyst for other more serious and violent offenses that take place, including armed robberies,” says Detective Superintendent Lansdown. “We take these matters seriously and seek to prosecute offenders for gambling related offenses whenever possible. We rely heavily on information from the public about the where, when and who of these crimes and encourage the public to provide us with tips, whether anonymously or confidentially.”

Anyone wishing to provide information in relation to illegal gambling and other crimes in the Cayman Islands is encouraged to call the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or submit a tip via the RCIPS website at https://www.rcips.ky/submit-a-tip.

