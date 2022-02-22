Three airlines offering New York-Cayman roundtrips starting at $253 | Loop Cayman Islands

·7 min read
The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
Travel

Loop Travel

An article from discount travel website, The Points Guy, indicates that three airlines are offering round trip service from New York to the Cayman Islands for as low as $253 USD from all three New York Airports- John F Kennedy Airport (JFK), LaGuardia Airport (LGA) and Newark Airport (EWR) as well as Philadelphia International Airport (PHL).

According to the site, the fares are being offered by American Airlines, Delta Airlines and Cayman Airways.

Says the Points Guy:

This deal was originally sent out by Scott’s Cheap Flights, which sends deals up to 90 per cent off via its Premium membership, which users can try free for 14 days and then $49 per year. You can also upgrade to the Elite tier for $199 per year and receive all the Premium deals, plus premium economy, business-class and first-class alerts.

According to the discount travel site, an October economy class seat on Cayman Airways travelling from John F Kennedy Airport can run as low as $252.35 (at the time of publication) and includes two checked bags and one carry on bag.

The Points Guy also specifies a July non-stop flight on Delta Airlines, which runs as low as $292 for a basic economy seat.

The Points Guy says that Scott’s Cheap Flights thinks this deal will last for less than 24 hours, so it is important to act immediately to lock in the cheap fare.

