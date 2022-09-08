‘Thoughts and prayers of Caymanians are with the Royal Family’ Loop Cayman Islands

Governor Martyn Roper said Queen Elizabeth II has served with dignity and over the past 70 years and described her death on Thursday as “terribly sad news”.

The governor said in a statement: “It is with profound sadness that we have learnt of the passing of Her Majesty The Queen on the afternoon of 8 September at Balmoral.

“The death of our much-loved, and longest-serving monarch, will, I know, be terribly sad news for people across our three Islands of Grand Cayman, Cayman Brac and Little Cayman, as well as across the entire world.

“Her Majesty The Queen served the United Kingdom, Commonwealth, Realms and Overseas Territories with quiet dignity and powerful diplomacy for over 70 years.”

Roper said Queen Elizabeth has been “an inspirational role model and given outstanding service throughout our lives”.

He added: “She is the only Monarch that very many of us have ever known. Her loss will be keenly felt. She is unlike any other Monarch in history.

Roper said that he knows from his four years as governor of the Cayman Islands, “just how much affection and respect, Caymanians had for The Queen.

He said The Queen’s two visits to the islands in 1983 and 1994 “are warmly remembered today by so many”.

The governor added: “We were able to celebrate Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee this year with an extraordinarily wide variety of events across our three islands reflecting the depth of feeling towards Her Majesty.

“I had the pleasure of meeting Her Majesty three times during my career, including at Windsor Castle on taking up my role as governor of the Cayman Islands. Her Majesty vividly recalled details of her visits here.

“Many of you will have your own personal recollections of Royal moments in your lives, whether it was watching her coronation, meeting her, or celebrating her visits to Cayman or elsewhere.”

He said the King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.

Roper said the Queen symbolised stability and permanence for over seven decades.

He added: “She exemplified outstanding public duty. I know the thoughts and prayers of all of us in the Cayman Islands are with members of the Royal Family at this difficult and sad time.”