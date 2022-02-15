The Champions League is back from today: here are some tips | Loop Cayman Islands

The football world’s most prestigious club tournament returns to screens this Tuesday, February 15, with the UEFA Champions League last 16 first leg fixtures.

Some fixtures just can’t be missed as European heavyweights collide, and we know only one team can go through to the last 8. This years final takes place on May 28 in St Petersburg, Russia, and all teams will want to be there to try and win the most eluded trophy in European Club football.

All the English teams have made the last 16 fixtures.

Spanish Giants Barcelona and Real Madrid have also made it but Real face French Giants PSG with Messi and Neymar to tame, which is no easy task.

Bayern Munich who have 5 Champions League titles in their cabinet, Real Madrid are still the Champion league’s kings with 13 titles, followed by AC Milan with 7.

Some electrifying fixtures for football fans across the globe:

Fixtures

Round of 16 Leg 1 of 2

Fixtures February 15;

PSG v Real Madrid

Sporting v Man City

Fixtures February 16;

RB Salzburg v Bayern

Inter v Liverpool

Fixtures February 22;

Chelsea v LOSC

Villarreal v Juventus

Fixtures February 23;

Atletico Madrid v Manchester United

Benfica v Ajax

Round of 16 Leg 2 of 2

Fixtures March 8;

Bayern v RB Salzburg

Liverpool v Inter

Fixtures March 9;

Man City v Sporting

Real Madrid v PSG

Fixtures March 15;

Man United v Atletico Madrid

Ajax v Benfica

Fixtures March 16;

Juventus v Villarreal

LOSC v Chelsea

Here are the favorites:

Manchester City is 11/4 to lift their first Champions League title this season. Pep Guardiola’s men will face Sporting in the last 16 and should be confident of progressing against the Portuguese side. Will Pep Guardiola get his hands on his first Champions League title with Manchester City? As this is all, he is missing for the clean sweep in England.

Bayern Munich’s odds of winning the Champions League are at7/2, and the Bavarians were in ruthless form in the group stage, winning all six of their matches and scoring 22 goals in the process. In 2020, Bayern, European champions, are one of the best-attacking sides in the competition, boasting goal threats from all over the pitch, not least in Robert Lewandowski. Bayern is clear favourites to progress from their last-16 tie against knockout-stage debutants RB Salzburg and the Bundesliga champions will be a side that every team will want to avoid.

Next in the betting come Liverpool and Chelsea, priced at 5/1 and 7/1 respectively to be crowned winners. Current European champions Chelsea will look to emulate their performance in last season’s tournament where they continued to improve in every round until triumphing in the final against Manchester City. Meanwhile, Liverpool looked superb in the group stage, claiming 18 points from a possible 18 and boasting enough firepower to compete with any team left in the competition.

Here’s where to watch it:

SportsMax will have every single game live in the app for fans to enjoy at home or on the go. Unfortunately, these games are not in the evening, so you may need to have this streaming on your phone while your boss thinks you are working. Don’t worry; your secret is safe with us. SportsMax have dedicated Champions League channels, so no matter who is playing, you will have the option to watch them.

Download SportsMax NOW: http://onelink.to/smax

Here’s how to watch it:

SportsMax is open to all mobile customers in Cayman. Monthly standalone plans are $9.99 per month, giving you access to all Champions League games, whomever your team may be.

Added benefits of being a Digicel customer: You get Premium access included with all Digicel Prime Bundles, Prepaid, or Postpaid. This also comes with dedicated data to stream SportsMax, so you don’t have to worry about using your data on SportsMax it’s free. So, don’t worry about purchasing a standalone plan or using your data if you have a Digicel Prime bundle.

Digicel Prime bundles offering all the SportsMax action and more; Prepaid – 1 Day, 7 Day, 30 Day, and 30 Day plus, also included Digicel’s prepaid data-only plans 3 Days, 7 Days and 30 Days, also the prime ultra-plans.

Postpaid – Prime M, L, XL, XXL bundles.

Buy a Prime Bundle Today: http://mydigi.ws/Prime

Happy Streaming!!