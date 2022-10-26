Thai transgender billionaire the new owner of Miss Universe franchise Loop Cayman Islands

Thai business mogul Anne Jakrajutatip is the new owner of the Miss Universe organisation.

According to reports, she bought the franchise for $20 million, making her the first woman to own the beauty pageant organiser.

Jakrajutatip is a celebrity media tycoon.

She’s the CEO and largest shareholder of JKN Global Group. She’s also the third richest transgender woman in the world.

Anne is vocal about her experiences as a transgender woman and started the Life Inspired for Thailand Foundation to advocate for the rights of transgender people.

Commenting on the acquisition of the Miss Universe franchise, Anne JKN said: “We are incredibly honoured to be acquiring the Miss Universe Organisation and working with its visionary leadership team.

“The global partners and brands and its wealth of content, licensing and merchandising opportunities make this a strong, strategic addition to our portfolio.

“We seek not only to continue its legacy of providing a platform to passionate individuals from diverse backgrounds, cultures and traditions but also to evolve the brand for the next generation.

The Miss Universe pageant is an annual event broadcast in 165 countries. It has been in existence for 71 years. The franchise was co-owned by Donald Trump from 1996 to 2002.