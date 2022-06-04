Ten things you didn’t know about Queen Elizabeth II | Loop Cayman Islands

On 21 April 2021, Queen Elizabeth II turned 95 but we in Cayman will officially celebrate her birthday on Monday June 14.

Born in 1926 as Elizabeth Alexandra Mary to The Duke and Duchess of York (who later became King George VI and Queen Elizabeth), she grew up in London with her sister, Princess Margaret. From taking the throne in 1952 and becoming a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, here are some fun facts about her life.

1. She celebrates her real birthday on April 21 but the United Kingdom as a whole celebrates her ‘official’ birthday in June.

2. She is the longest-lived British monarch as well as the longest-reigning monarch in British history.

3. She reportedly has a gin before lunch, wine with her meal, and a dry martini and a glass of champagne every evening.

4. Elizabeth (childhood nickname: “Lilibet”) was taught by private tutors at home. The same goes for her younger sister, Princess Margaret. They never went to school.

5. Forbes estimates the British monarchy is worth around $88 billion. The Sunday Times Rich List reports that Queen Elizabeth is estimated to be personally worth ?350 million.

6. The Queen has a private ATM at Buckingham Palace provided by Coutts, one of Great Britain’s most prestigious banks.

7. The Queen uses her handbag to subtly exit uncomfortable or boring meetings. If the she is at dinner and places her handbag on the table, her staff knows that she wants the event to end in the next five minutes. And if she puts her bag on the floor, it signals that she would like to be rescued from her current conversation.

8. She can’t be prosecuted or compelled to give evidence in court.

9. The Queen signs her letters and statements with the name “Elizabeth R.”

10. She only carries cash in her purse on Sundays so she can donate money to her church.

11. Along with Winston Churchill’s daughter, she joined the women’s branch of the British army during WWII.

12. She backs over 600 charities and organizations.

13. She hosts an average of 50,000 people every year at receptions, banquets, lunches, dinners, and garden parties at Buckingham Palace.

14. She loves corgis, and has owned over 30 during her reign.

15. Queen Elizabeth has 30 godchildren.