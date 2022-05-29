Ten facts about June | Loop Cayman Islands

June has almost arrived.

On June 1 there will be 213 days left in the year.

Happy Birthday to all the June babies!

June is the second of four months to have only 30 days.

In any year, no month begins on the same day of the week as June. In the Roman calendar, the month of June had 29 days instead of 30.

Three Cayman Islands Governors were born in June, the sitting Governor Martyn Roper (June 8), Anwar Choudhury and Stuart Duncan Macdonald Jack.

The longest day of the year is in the month of June.

Gemini and Cancer are the two Zodiac signs that fall in the month of June.

United States Civil Rights Leader Dr. Martin Luther King, delivered the valedictory sermon for graduating students of the University of the West Indies on June 20 1965.

In 2009, ‘June’ was the 662th most popular name for girls in the USA; As a boy’s name, it peaked in 697th place in 1922.

More Nobel Prize winners have been born in June than any other month

George Bush Senior and Donald Trump are the only US Presidents to have been born in June.

Here is an additional one: Mark Twain is quoted as saying, “It is better to be a young June bug than an old bird of paradise.”