Sustainable Cayman launches new campaign Loop Cayman Islands

Earlier this month, Sustainable Cayman launched their website Sustainablecayman.org having received registration approval as a Non-Profit three months ago. Following on from their campaign in support of the 2022 NCC Nominations that ended in May 2022, they have now established a Facebook Group called Wetlands Thrive, Life Survives together with a Campaign website page. The purpose of the campaign is to raise awareness about the socio-ecological importance of the Central Mangrove Wetland, and stimulate discussion regarding the potential benefits and consequences of the proposed East-West Arterial Road (EWA). They intend to provide updates on the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) process and advise the public on opportunities to participate in the public consultation phases.

The recent JR judgment (National Conservation Council v the Central Planning Authority et al) is expected to have a positive impact on the proposed EWA. The National Conservation Council (NCC) will get a final say on mitigation measures if they determine that aspects of the proposed EWA “would or would be likely to have an adverse effect, whether directly or indirectly, on a protected area or on the critical habitat of a protected species” (s.41(4) National Conservation Law, 2013).

They can also direct the NRA not to proceed with the project in order to protect such natural assets. However, we do note that s.41(4) applies to all government entities except Cabinet. In other words, the government can move forward with the project even if the NCC rejects it based on their professional evaluation; the final decision lies with Cabinet. Our aim is to provide information to the community, landowners, authorities, and businesses affected by the proposed road, and support informed participation in the public consultation phases.

Is cutting through our untouched, sacred, limited, salient beautiful Central Mangrove Wetland needed?

As quoted by Nik Foster: “this 10-mile stretch of pristine, undisturbed habitat is worth more alive and untouched than everyone on this island. We might as well consider ourselves homeless or dead in a couple of years if they remove our Central Mangrove Wetland. Who are we to destroy or alter what we cannot restore?”

Morgan Ebanks says that “the proposed road and the developments that would branch off from it could lead to a situation that could be counterintuitive to the goal of improving socioeconomic welfare. The free services that this integrated ecosystem provides is literally priceless to our country. It is time we acknowledge that or suffer the consequences of what we will lose in light of what is called ‘progress’. We need creativity and to have better foresight when planning for the future of our people.”

