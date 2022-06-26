Sunday: Chance of tropical cyclone formation high; Celia may fade | Loop Cayman Islands

According to the tropical weather discussion of the National Hurricane Center in Miami today (Sunday, June 26, 2022), the chance of a tropical cyclone formation is medium during the next 48 hours, but is high over the next 5 days.

This system is still forecasted to approach the Windward Islands on Tuesday, with heavy rain and gusty winds likely for the Windward Islands on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

According to the National Hurricane Center, the system will then move across the southeastern Caribbean Sea on Wednesday and Thursday on a westward track. Squalls with very gusty winds as well as rough seas are expected across the Caribbean Sea as this system passes through.

Closer to home in Cayman, the National Hurricane Center said that afternoon heating will likely lead to the development of scattered thunderstorms over the Greater Antilles this afternoon.

Greater Antilles

Above Cayman, a weak mid to upper-level trough is enhancing scattered showers and thunder storms over the SW Gulf of Mexico.

Isolated thunderstorms are elsewhere over the NE Gulf of Mexico. For the forecast, the aforementioned surface trough over the NE Gulf will drift westward over the next few days. This system has a low chance of tropical cyclone formation in the NW Gulf by mid-week before it moves inland over Texas and NE Mexico. Pulsing scattered showers and thunderstorms will accompany this trough on its westward journey across the northern Gulf.

Also, not far away is Tropical Storm Celia, which is expected to gradually weaken while it moves into a stable and dry surrounding atmosphere, and over cooler oceanic surface temperatures. Accordingly, Celia is expected to degenerate into a post-tropical cyclone on Monday and dissipate toward the end of the week.

Tropical Storm Celia forecast as of Sunday, June 26, 2022

Notwithstanding current, forecasted tracks, Cayman residents should stay vigilant as systems can change at any time.