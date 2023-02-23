Students receive educational tour at Cayman Islands Airports Authority Loop Cayman Islands

The Cayman Islands Airports Authority (CIAA) said it was pleased to host a group of Bodden Town Primary School students, ages 4-5, at Owen Roberts International Airport on Friday, February 17, 2023.

According to the CIAA, Chief Safety Management Officer Andrew McLaughlin gave an insightful and educational video presentation on the future of airports and travel.

The visit concluded with a guided walking tour through the ORIA terminal, led by members of various CIAA teams, including Marketing, Customer Service, Safety and Airport Security, who took the students through the ‘passenger experience’ from take-off to touch down.

CIAA said that the experience was rewarding for the young students to learn about our Airport and how it operates daily.

