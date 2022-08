The Department of Education Services (DES) advises parents and guardians that the Little Cayman Education Services (LCES) will accept student registrations throughout the 2022/2023 academic year.

To learn more or to register a child at the LCES, please visit the DES website at https://schools.edu.ky/Pages/SchoolRegistration.aspx.

For further enquiries, please email the DES Registration team at [email protected]