StrokeMonth: Loop Cayman Content Manager revisits her stroke at 38 | Loop Cayman Islands

You’re never too young for a stroke.

Yes, I’m sure that on an intellectual level you probably already knew that.

Many of you would have watched Hailey Bieber as she shared her own story, via Instagram, of a stroke that she experienced this past March, at the age of 25…

But if you are 49 or younger, or have people in your life who are in that age group (well duh) — I’m willing to bet that the threat of stroke isn’t anywhere on your radar of concerns.

I see things just a little bit differently.

You see, in July 2015, when I was just 38 years old, I suffered an Ischemic stroke due to a cerebral artery dissection.

A cereb-what you ask? Ok, ok… Let me give you the Cliff’s notes version of what happened…

I was in San Francisco on a business trip… It was my final day of work before myself and my team were scheduled to travel to Las Vegas on a company retreat. I had been furnished with an extensive shopping list by my three kids. I couldn’t let them down. And so I ventured into the city, files and laptop in wary arms… frequently pausing to take a breath or lay my heavy backpack on the curb so I could stretch my back… all the while the weight was increasing with each added purchase and the notorious hills of the city began to feel steeper and steeper. The base of my head began to hurt and I felt mildly faint but not in my wildest dreams did I fathom that I had torn an artery in my neck.

I had officially become a ticking time bomb.

You will recall that my travels were by no means over. After returning to my hotel I began to prepare for the thrill-seeking leg of my trip. The company retreat. And I’m not exaggerating for effect. Almost immediately upon hitting the strip, the team decided that they just had to experience the famous 200 foot Big Apple Coaster with its head-over-heels inversions. This would have been disconcerting for most… for me, the pain in my neck began to make its presence felt in a major way… and by the time I had experienced the go-karts, the shooting range (think massive kick back) and the exotic car race track, I knew that something was very wrong… but I had no idea that my life was in danger.

By the time I got back home I could barely function. I was so desperate for immediate relief that I set up an appointment with a chiropractor in hopes that, with skillful manipulation, at least some of the pain would subside.

“It’s a pinched nerve,” she said as she manipulated my neck. Neither she nor I knew that she was creating further trauma at the site of a life threatening injury… one of the four main arteries that supply blood flow to my brain had been tearing for days…

While the original injury was not my chiropractor’s fault, I am sure that her misdiagnosis and aggressive manipulation played a role in the timing of the sequence of events.

That evening I left my chiropractor and returned home… still in pain… ignorant to the fact that blood was leaking through the tear in my artery wall. By morning a clot had formed, limiting blood flow through the artery… eventually the blood flow through that artery would become completely blocked.

This was how it felt.

Imagine the feeling of a fire hose turned on at full force in your ear… I felt as if my head was going to explode… This was not a headache… It was more of a head quake… I tried to tell my family something was wrong but I was in pain and scared… and then I lost all feeling in my mouth… my face… I tried to talk but couldn’t feel my tongue and my words were slurred and probably incomprehensible. To tell the truth, this is where the memories get cloudy for me. My next vivid memory was sitting in a doctor’s office, maybe two weeks later, and being asked to walk a few feet without assistance. I was petrified. I had no sense of balance.

In the weeks and months that followed, my balance improved significantly… My memory was also restored for the most part. But on bad days I would be driving and find myself in a position in which I did not recognize where I was or what I was doing there. Luckily, those petrifying experiences also fully subsided in a few months.

The good news is that today I am fully healed. I will always have a scar on my brain, in the area of the stroke, but as my doctor said, the brain rewires itself. I think there is no better testament to that fact than my ability to work and be successful in a highly cerebral profession.

The best news of all is that I am not considered to be at risk of experiencing another stroke. Because the cerebral artery dissection was caused by an injury and not a predisposing risk factor, I am considered to be low risk.

I was… and am… very lucky.

Each year, more than 22 million people between the ages of 15 and 49 years of age experience a stroke. Of these, 370,056 do not make it.

Globally, 6 per cent of all deaths from stroke occur in people 15-49 years old and each year, over 23 per cent of all intracerebral haemorrhages occur among those in this age group.

Stroke occurs when there is a loss of blood supply to any part of the brain. This may be due to an obstruction in a blood vessel or a clot, known as an ischaemic stroke, which was what I experienced.

Around 85 per cent of strokes are due to a clot, and in the Caribbean the risk for stroke is among the highest in the world.

According to a 2022 article in Global Heart Journal, stroke is the second largest single cause of death and disability in Latin America and the Caribbean, and in countries such as Barbados, it is the most significant cause of death due to non-communicable diseases (NCDs), with 134 people per 100,000 losing their lives to stroke each year.

According to the UK Stroke Association, those of African or Caribbean origin are twice as likely to have a stroke, and at a younger age, than the rest of the population.

But why?

The high mortality burden of stroke in the region has been linked to the rise in behavioral risk factors among Caribbean people, including increased levels of tobacco use, harmful use of alcohol, low levels of physical activity, inadequate diets, under-consumption of fruits and vegetables, high levels of overweight and obesity and high blood pressure. It is said that controlling these risk factors could prevent some 80 per cent of all strokes.

Two-thirds of people who survive a stroke find themselves living with a disability. I consider myself to be pretty lucky. While my already bad sense of direction has admittedly gotten worse and I frequently forget the Hebrew bedtime prayer that I’ve been saying my whole life, for the most part I’m more than okay.

Although the majority of people who suffer a stroke are older than 60, infants, high school students, and young adults can experience a stroke. A stroke can develop unexpectedly, and for a variety of reasons, so it is important to be able to recognize the signs and react quickly.

#StrokeMonth takes place in May each year, and is used to raise awareness of strokes and their impact on sufferers and their friends and families as well as educating the general public on the signs and symptoms of strokes, what causes them, what happens during a stroke and what to do in the event that you are with someone who is experiencing a stroke.

What can you do to lower your own risk? Consume a healthy diet that includes lots of fruits and vegetables, maintain a healthy weight, be physically active, don’t smoke, limit alcohol, check your cholesterol, control blood pressure and if you have diabetes, make sure you are in control of it.

By educating yourself you can significantly lower your risk of a stroke.

