Stolen kiteboard equipment found, returned to owner at Barkers Beach Loop Cayman Islands

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) said that, on Thursday, August 4, the RCIPS received a report of a large blue bag found in the bushes, in the vicinity of a new development on Farm Road, East End.

The RCIPS K9 Unit was dispatched and a search conducted of the area, which resulted in the recovery of a number of bags containing kite boarding equipment.

Initial inspection of the recovered items indicated a probable match with equipment reported stolen from a trailer belonging to a kite boarding business located at Barkers Beach, West Bay, on June 20, 2022.

On Friday, August 5, the business owner and his colleague confirmed that the recovered items matched the inventory of equipment reported stolen, and most items, with the exception of one kite board and about six helmets were returned to the business.

Police encourage anyone that has any information on the whereabouts of the outstanding stolen equipment, to please contact the Bodden Town Police Station on 947-2220.