SteppingStones receives Investors in People Platinum Accreditation | Loop Cayman Islands

The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
SteppingStones has once again been awarded the Investors in People Platinum Accreditation, the highest level of accreditation by Investors in People (IIP), further cementing the organization as an international leader in how they support their people both personally and professionally through engagement, wellbeing and positive organizational culture.

This is the third time SteppingStones has been formerly recognized by IIP for having excellent, outstanding and industry leading people practices. SteppingStones Investors in People journey started in 2015 after being awarded the Investors in People Gold accreditation. In 2019 SteppingStones was the first company on the North American side of the Atlantic Ocean to receive IIP Platinum accreditation. Platinum is the highest level of accreditation possible to achieve on the We invest in people accreditation and something only 2% of IIP organizations achieve.

“To once again be awarded Investors in People Platinum level accreditation is a great achievement. Pam, Rosie and I are beyond thrilled and honored to receive such a high level of accomplishment.” said Milly Serpell, SteppingStones Founder and Managing Director. “These past few years have been challenging for so many organizations and the pace of change so rapid that establishing positive people practices has never been more important. Under Pam and Rosie’s leadership the team have become incredibly resilient, agile, innovative, creative, and resourceful whilst always finding time for fun.”

“We find embracing IIP within our short- and long-term business planning helps us stay true to our culture and values and we believe this is critical to our success. I could not be prouder of our team for helping us work toward this achievement particularly after the last two years of uncertainty and challenges”.

Paul Devoy, CEO of Investors in People, said: “We’d like to congratulate SteppingStones. Platinum accreditation on We invest in people is a remarkable effort for any organization, and places SteppingStones in fine company with a host of organizations that understand the value of people.”

For more information about Investors in People accreditation visit www.investorsinpeople.com.

For more on SteppingStones visit steppingstonesrecruitment.com.

