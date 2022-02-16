Stars and strife

Larry “Charro” Bennett

Mon. Feb. 14, 2022

When, on January 14, the National Sports Council announced the decision, beginning January 15, to allow 50% capacity attendance of fans at its sporting facilities, it marked a dramatic turning point in the level of social interaction experienced over the past twenty-two months, during which there had been a total prohibition of the attendance of fans at sporting events; and like the damage assessment after the passage of a major hurricane, sports fans are slowly coming to a realization of the plight of some of their acquaintances and former stars of which they were not aware during the lockdown and fan-restriction period.

Now that fans are being allowed to attend sporting events, albeit wearing masks, sanitizing hands and maintaining some social distancing, the increased congregation in the sporting arenas has allowed for an accelerated flow of information and updates on the well-being of friends and acquaintances that form part of the regular exchange at these social gatherings. And while some close friends and relatives have kept abreast of each other’s situation through phone contact during the past almost two years of the pandemic, many are only now finding out about the crises that were faced and are still being endured by others in the community through direct conversation or overheard exchanges with other fans at the ball park. While many individuals were suffering in silence and solitude during the raging storm of the pandemic over this long period, the recent lifting of restrictions on fan attendance at sporting events has been accompanied by the highlighting of some prominent sports persons in need of assistance; and, as sports mirror the rest of society, it reminds us of the sad fact that our system is still not providing an adequate safety net for citizens most affected by the economic downturn caused by the pandemic, which resulted in loss of jobs and means of sustenance.

While football is generally considered a sport dominated by the poorer classes, perhaps because of its not requiring any expensive attire, just a ball to kick, the unfortunate truth is that some of the sport’s biggest stars in Belize, where professionalism is a fairly recent occurrence (1991, and still at a very primitive stage), were not highly educated outside of the sport, and thus were ill-prepared to secure steady employment once their playing days were over. Of course, many footballers were academically or technically skilled and trained in another profession, which they continued to pursue after retiring from football; but some others were not so equipped, and the aging unskilled become the most vulnerable in an economy that is under stress, with high unemployment and rising costs of everything. And while one may have been a big star in bygone days, with many fans eager to give a handout or buy one some drinks, an aging former champion is now in a bad place, with everybody crying hard time, and few even aware of his precarious circumstances. Ironically, the evidence so far would seem to indicate that the personal dignity and sense of self-worth attained by some of our prominent sportsmen impels them to pursue their sustenance on the right side of the law, although some have difficulty securing jobs in construction; and even the car washing business, once the domain of guys from the “base,” has now become a competitive and increasingly mechanized field.

A few years ago, even before Covid-19, the once highly regarded footballer of 1990’s Juventus fame, Ian “Coco” Henry, was stricken with complications from diabetes, and up until he passed in 2020 was unable to secure a reliable and consistent source of funds, so that he would not have to be repeatedly calling on old friends in the sport to help out financially.

Recently, we have learned of former Orange Walk great, Juvencio “Bud” August experiencing a difficult situation and needing assistance, though the exact details have not been disclosed.

In the unofficial football culture in Belize, one Allan “Bubbler” Valerio is a veteran who has been involved in playing and promoting the sport in the villages for many years. In his youth, the Bubbler once played for Belize City 2nd Division champions HRCU back in the mid-1980s; but he has been suffering from diabetes, and is reportedly now almost blind and has recently lost a leg.

Larry “Charro” Bennett played defense for a number of Belize City champion teams back in the 1970s and 80s, from Berger-404 to Belikin. Unable to work for some time, Charro has not been doing well recently.

For sure, in the other districts of our country there are some veteran ballers, big stars in their day, whose circumstances are now tragic and would appreciate some assistance.

In the USA and other advanced societies, there is such a thing as unemployment benefits. In Belize, if you have been a contributor to the Social Security Fund over x number of years, you become at retirement age entitled to a monthly payment, which may barely sustain an individual in these inflationary times, but it is still something. In the case of aging veterans who did not contribute to Social Security in their productive years, there is an application process whereby such individuals may possibly access a monthly stipend of $100.00 from the Fund.

If one has no earnings and absolutely no means of other income, the $100.00 monthly from Social Security “beats nothing to hell”; but it would be preferable if a more substantial monthly amount could be secured to assist our “ballers in distress.”

The essence of sports is team spirit – all for one, and one for all. Some of us have made bad decisions along the way, and we all have at times fallen short of the glory. But we are all just passing through, and, to paraphrase Ali, “We all must fall in the round He calls.” Therefore, it is good when a group of fans, friends or past teammates can join together in an effort to provide some consistent financial support to a former sportsman who gave it all in his day on the field of play, but now is in need of assistance to trod the remainder of his life journey with dignity.

The late, great Jacinto “Tash” Gutierrez was one retired footballer who also had a profession besides football; a trained surveyor, Tash reached out till the very end to contribute his resources along with a group of like-minded brothers toward the assistance of disabled former football greats, Peru and Hogman Olivera. Together we can, Belize! Calling on their past teammates, friends and fans to start organizing a support group for each of our other ballers in distress. Some brothers have organized an event in Cayo on Saturday to assist the Bubbler; but they will need to design something that they can sustain over the long haul. Many hands make the work light. We need the same for Bud, and for Charro. Just like we have a Peru/Hogman Support Team, we could have a Bubbler Support Team, a Bud August Support Team, a Charro Support Team, etc. Only the people can save the people. Peace and love, Belize!