Stamp Issue for Queen’s Platinum Jubilee | Loop Cayman Islands

The Cayman Islands Postal Service (CIPS) is celebrating the Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II with a special commemorative stamp issue.

Featuring a series of black and white photographs of HM The Queen from the early years of her reign after her accession to the throne in 1952, the Cayman Islands Platinum Jubilee stamp issue consists of a set of four stamps in denominations of 25?, 80?, $1.50, and $1.60 plus a First Day Cover valued at $4.95.

Commenting on the series, His Excellency The Governor Martyn Roper said that “this tribute to Her Majesty The Queen from the Cayman Islands Postal Service is a fitting one, looking back to the first years of Her Majesty’s 70-year reign as we mark the Platinum Jubilee year.”

It is another welcome tribute from the Cayman Islands to mark this incredible milestone and demonstrates the affection and respect many people on our Islands have for Her Majesty The Queen.”

The Governor continued.

The Postmaster General, Sheena Glasgow, also shared her comments.

She said:

The Postal Service is commemorating this historic event utilising black-and-white photographs of HM Queen Elizabeth II at Royal events primarily from the earlier years of her reign which the Cayman Islands has rarely featured before in our stamps.

Ms. Glasgow noted that while HM The Queen has been featured in several Cayman Islands stamp issues, each is unique and offers interest to collectors.

“Her Majesty has had two Royal Visits to the Cayman Islands, usable photos from those events have already been featured in previous commemorative issues. For example, Her Majesty’s official opening of the HM Queen Elizabeth II Botanic Park was re-used in the 2020 definitive stamp issue celebrating the Park’s 25th anniversary and as part of a definitive issue, it will continue to be on sale through 2025,” she said.

The stamps from the Platinum Jubilee stamp issue go on sale this week and the First Day Covers will be available as of next week, Philatelic Bureau Acting Manager Shindi Beput outlined.