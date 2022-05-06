Social media argument leads to confrontation, broken leg, bruises | Loop Cayman Islands

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) reported that, at about 10:45pm on Tuesday, May 3, officers responded to a report that two persons had been struck by a vehicle at an address on Hillside Court, Bodden Town.

According to the RCIPS report, a man arrived at the location in a light-coloured sedan, which was driven by a woman and had other persons on board. The man exited the vehicle and confronted another man at the location, who he was reported to have been having a dispute with on social media. An altercation ensued, which resulted in other men at the location becoming involved. The first man then returned to the vehicle which sped off.

The vehicle then collided into a parked car, then struck two other men at the location and continued driving away from the area.

One of the men struck by the vehicle suffered a broken leg, while the other received cuts and bruises to one of his legs. Emergency services attended the scene and the two men were transported to the Cayman Islands Hospital for treatment and subsequently released.

Following inquiries, police later arrested a male, age 17 of North Side, on suspicion of causing fear and provocation of violence and use of an ICT service to defraud, annoy, harass or threaten, in relation to the incident. He has since been granted bail.

The matter remains under investigation. Police are appealing for the driver and the other passengers of the sedan to come forward. These persons, or anyone else who may have information regarding the incident, are asked to contact the Bodden Town Police Station at 947-2220.

Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via the RCIPS website at https://www.rcips.ky/submit-a-tip.