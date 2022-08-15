Small Business: Orville Richardson- art and new starts in Windsor Park Loop Cayman Islands

Every week, half way up on Oakmill Street in Windsor Park, residents and drivers passing through the area can stop by Orville Richardson for some fish, mangoes, starfruit, breadfruit, scallion, broccoli, watermelon, papaya and other produce.

Richardson, who offers his produce seven days per week from the front of his home, says that he pursued the business idea not for himself, but to teach his pre-teen son about business. In fact, this is the second business venture that Richardson is doing with his son, the first being lemonade sales in a much smaller setup.

When asked about the top selling items from his stall, Richardson said that the saltfish and breadfruit were among the favourites in the neighbourhood. For these treats, you can either wait while he cooks the fish and breadfruit or you can return later for pickup.

In addition to fish, Richardson said that he cooks jerk chicken from time-to-time, however, the amount he jerks varies depending on the customer demand.

As to how the entrepreneur manages to find the time outside business hours to source the produce that is not grown in his yard, Richardson said he has some contacts with farmers and other people who grow fruit and who are willing to offer him a selection of what they have from time-to-time.

Other produce at the stand

The entrepreneur, a quiet, humble, unassuming but talented man, is also an artist. One of his well-known works in the Windsor Park community is his participation in painting the basketball court, vivid colours of which one can best see from a high flying drone above. In addition to this, he has done at least one public exhibition as an artist, having displayed his artwork at a local business in George Town.

If you would like to learn more about Richardson’s art or his business, you can visit his page on Instagram where he uses the handle “orvillerichardson.”

Orville Richardson at his stall on Sunday