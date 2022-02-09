Sitting on a ton of gold – coconut oil

Sun. Feb. 6, 2022

It is said that “out of evil cometh good;” and “our health is our wealth.” And, as the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic slowly declines with the reduced mortality rate from the most recent variant, Omicron, it would perhaps be a wise undertaking if our health authorities would invest some resources in a full investigation of all the methods employed to battle this viral enemy, from those officially approved medicines and procedures in our hospitals, to the various local herbs and therapeutics applied in homes by various citizens, vaxxed and unvaxxed, in trying to prevent or reduce the negative impact of infection from Covid. There may be some useful information garnered from such an exercise, information that could help in saving lives in the future and in reducing the costs to the nation in treating the illness as well as the working/productive hours lost. And even before the next pandemic, a healthier people means a stronger nation, more productive and with less medical costs.

Like the rest of the world, Belize has suffered great losses from the Covid-19 pandemic since March of 2020, both in lives (629) and livelihoods from the slowdown in our economy during temporary shutdowns and reduced nighttime activity due to curfew hours. But in the aftermath of the last huge surge in Covid cases in early January of this year with the arrival of the Omicron variant, the deadliness of the disease has apparently been significantly reduced; and just as is the case when a raging storm begins to dissipate, life is slowly getting back to normal: competitive sporting events are taking place, some students are going back to school, curfew hours have been relaxed, the borders are now being opened, and Covid mortality figures are no longer front-page news in the local newspapers. Of course, we are not out of the woods yet; we still need to get vaxxed, and keep masking, hand sanitizing and social distancing until the all-clear is given.

Co-morbidities has been the watch-word in most cases of severe Covid illness, and a health census of our population in the aftermath of the pandemic may be a good way to begin preparing our people for the next pandemic that comes along. Has our lifestyle become too sedentary with the proliferation of cable television, social media and cell phone apps? What foods have we been consuming that are adding to these chronic health issues like diabetes, heart disease, cancer and kidney failure? It may take a dedicated effort from our health authorities to try and change our cultural eating habits toward more fresh, locally produced food with less chemical additives and preservatives. The problem for most consumers is that the factory-packaged and canned foods are often very attractive, and being mass produced, they are competitively priced. So, a local shopper will usually purchase imported cooking oil at $4.00 or $4.50 a bottle, compared to locally produced coconut oil at $10.00 or $12.00 a bottle.

Considering that just about every dish in the Belizean kitchen involves use of some sort of cooking oil, this just might be the big breakthrough, the gold mine that we have been sitting on, that could help to “keep our dollars at home” while improving our health situation. On every street, and in almost every yard in Belize City, there are coconut trees, and the dry nuts are often discarded because few have the time nowadays to bother husking and chipping, when we can buy a pack of coconut powder imported from Thailand or the Philippines at the local supermarket.

A great physician of ancient times (some say it was the Egyptian Imhotep, others say the Greek Hippocrates) is credited with the saying, “Let your food be your medicine.” While it was discredited in some quarters a few decades ago because it contains mostly “saturated fats” which were thought to be bad for the heart, some modern research has determined that our traditionally produced coconut oil without chemical additives is by far healthier for cooking than any of the cheap imported cooking oils being sold at our supermarkets. So, it would appear that something needs to be done to bring our local coconut oil within the purchasing reach of our struggling poor, so that rather than consuming daily doses of “poison,” they can be cooking with the local cooking oil that also serves as a medicine to help keep them healthy.

Those above “controversial” comments may spark a lively debate among some health professionals; and that is welcomed, rather than their persistent, stoic silence while our people keep losing limbs and dying from preventable lifestyle diseases due to their daily eating habits. Any suggestion that might encroach upon the profits of big companies that produce and sell these products, be they processed food or pharmaceutical drugs, will quickly be met with strong opposition from “their experts.” So be it. Let the conversation begin, and our people can “pick sense from nonsense.”

To start the ball rolling, here are a few selected comments from www.sciencedirect.com:

“…Because of the unique qualities of lauric acid (C:12) present, coconut oil is widely used in soaps and cosmetic manufacturing industries. Lauric acid is known to possess antiviral, antibacterial, and antiprotozoal qualities. It is converted to the monoglyceride monolaurin in the human or animal body. Monolaurin is antiviral, antibacterial, and antiprotozoal. Reports indicate that monolaurin is capable of destroying lipid-coated viruses such as HIV, herpes, cytomegalovirus, influenza, various pathological bacteria, including Listeria monocytogenes and Helicobactor pylori, and protozoa such as Giardia lamblia. It is synthesized in babies from the lauric acid of mother’s milk… The digestibility coefficient of coconut oil is higher (with 91.0% assimilable glycerides) than any other fat, including butter, and so it is digested more rapidly than any other fats. This easy digestibility makes it an essential ingredient for many ghee substitutes…”

Sounds good? Well, as expected, here is a rebuttal from a different source. According to www.hsph.harvard.edu, The Nutrition Source:

• “…The American Heart Association (AHA) issued a scientific advisory statement in 2017 to replace saturated fats (including coconut and other tropical oils) with unsaturated fats. Based on a review of seven controlled trials, coconut oil was found to raise harmful LDL cholesterol levels. The AHA advised against the use of coconut oil, and suggested limiting all saturated fat. For those at risk for or who have heart disease, they advise no more than 6% of total calories from saturated fat, or about 13 grams based on a 2000-calorie diet. One tablespoon of coconut oil comes close to that limit at about 12 grams of saturated fat. [4]…”

The above, with “experts” saying the opposite on the same topic, is probably the reason our health authorities remain mum on this vital issue that sees our people floundering in ill health and obesity.

It would be very interesting to see the results of a community survey in Belize, with one simple question: What type of cooking oil does your household use mostly on a daily basis – (a) coconut oil, or (b) other? (other being any of the others like “1-2-3 oil,” “corn oil,” “soy oil,” “vegetable oil,” “canola oil,” “Wesson oil,” etc.) A follow-up could be, how many household members were hospitalized with Covid?

It has been said that the mark of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result. The health authorities have a pretty good idea of the current state of health of our citizens. So, stay the course? Or do we launch a national coconut oil campaign?