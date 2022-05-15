Sister Islands receive new fire truck | Loop Cayman Islands

·1 min read
Home
Local News
Cayman Islands
Sister Islands receive new fire truck | Loop Cayman Islands
The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
The Cayman Islands Fire Service (CIFS) recently delivered one of the new Oshkosh Striker aviation fire trucks to Cayman Brac Fire Station to provide fire and rescue aviation support at Charles Kirkconnell International Airport (CKIA). The delivery of