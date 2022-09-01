Single database proposed to pool info on all charities Loop Cayman Islands

Cayman-based charities are typically formed for distinct purposes. Some offer daily meals to seniors and shut-ins. Others offer housing assistance for the under-privileged. Because of the need for confidentiality and discretion, however, hardly any of the founders of these charities communicated with each other prior to their setup to determine whether specific categories of recipients were already being served by an existing charity. As a result, some services overlapped or are duplicated. To resolve these issues, some stakeholders now want to create a single repository or charitable database, where important details of all charities in Cayman may be managed from one place. Some charities, however, have raised concerns about the consolidation of this information in one place, namely, how the data will be used, who will have access and how the data will be secured.

Use of data and access

Regarding the use of data, some charities want to know what information the single database proponents want from them and their intentions for the data.

In response to this, some proponents of the single database for charities argue that a single repository may be critical in the aftermath of natural disasters when organisations like Hazard Management Cayman Islands (HCMI) may urgently need to locate and allocate resources for those who are the most impacted by the relevant event.

From this standpoint, it is unquestionable that a single database could ease the efforts of HCMI in locating resources, instead of wondering who provides what and from where. In addition, it could increase the efficiency of the process of getting essentials to the vulnerable and others in an emergency.

Notwithstanding these advantages, there are some fine points that would have to be understood in depth and resolved before the launch of any single database containing information on all charities.

For example, if the database will include medical information on charity recipients (some have cancer or are diabetic and if food is being delivered to them, the person making the dispatch must understand the significance of getting things wrong i.e., the occurrence of a medical emergency or death), these details must be subject to a high level of confidentiality and consent of the recipients.

Any single database containing information on all charities would therefore need to incorporate policies for handling private information, include mechanisms for obtaining consent from charity recipients (who could be cancer, diabetes and other patients). There must also be a limit as to who can access the records.

Such restrictions are crucial because, notwithstanding the good intentions of the proponents of the single database, information can be misused and charity recipients can find themselves in stressful, compromising circumstances.

For illustration purposes only, one example of this is potential misuse of the database by politicians around election time or following a natural disaster.

If you are trying to understand how this is conceivable, imagine the controller of the single database being a government entity that a politician or the government or the Cabinet has authority to give directives.

This could lead to charity recipients forming the impression that it was a politician or group of officials that helped them after a disaster (or other time of need) rather than the charities. Such recipients might then feel inclined to vote for such politicians at election time.

While this is just an illustration, it shows why proper protection of data and mechanisms to control the same are of utmost importance.

Data protection

On the point of data protection, the Data Protection Act and regulations contain rules for data controllers and data processors. In the case of the data controller, he or she has a legal responsibility for determining the purposes, conditions and manner in which any personal data are to be processed. In addition, the data processor is any person who processes personal data on behalf of the data controller.

The operator of any single database would need to understand these rules in depth, in order to avoid breach of the relevant Act or regulations or rights (generally) of the charity recipients.

Even with the best efforts to comply, however, there is a risk that the operator could, inadvertently, share (pressing the wrong button or by mistake) confidential information in a bulk email of recipients (in a natural disaster, for example), a possibility that makes it even more important who is in charge of any single database.

Reacting to this, Jennifer West, General Manager of Meals on Wheels said:

A central location with personal information and what assistance each person accesses sounds ideal, however data protection and the risk of too much information being shared among all charities is a real challenge.

Because each charity has directors and managers like Ms West who have worked hard for decades to build their charitable organizations to this point, it is not a simple matter of just handing over the details, in part, due to the concerns raised. Instead, managers and directors of charities must be provided with the comfort that that confidential information will be handled properly and that this will done in compliance with data protection and other rules.

Alternative solutions

Charities could be relieved of some of these worries, however, if solutions other than a single database were explored.

One solution, for example, is simply getting more charities to communicate with each other (without sharing any sensitive client information).

By strengthening relationships and the network of managers and directors of charities, not only will trust be built between them, but intelligence can also be shared as to how to better deal with critical situations or manage their organsations generally (again, without sharing any sensitive client information).

Meals on Wheels’ General Manager, Jennifer West, also seems to agree with this approach, saying that “It would be more effective for charities to really understand the work and reach of the other organizations and then less overlapping of offerings, “double dipping” or abuse of the system would take place.”

While Ms West’s suggestion is curious, it is ultimately up to the directors and managers of all other charities to decide what would best suit their organizations and reflect the best interests of those they serve.