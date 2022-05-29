Sigh of relief in Cayman as PCR positives dip; hospitalizations low | Loop Cayman Islands

Cayman has recorded its first decrease in COVID-19 cases since the current wave of infections began in mid-March.

According to Public Health, between May 15 and 21 there were a total of 833 new cases of COVID-19. This was 62 cases less than what was reported between May 8 and 14.

Up until this most recent decline, there were continuous increases recorded by Public Health. Cayman had once again taken a top-ten position in the New York Times COVID hotspot list after the dramatic spike in cases during the Omicron surge.

Testing rates have increased. More tests were conducted between May 15 and 21 at 2,691 compared to 2,585 tests between May 8 and 14, and 2,185 tests between May 1 and 7.

The test positivity rate was at 31 percent between May 15 and 21.

On May 27, there were 1607 estimated active cases of COVID-19 in the Cayman Islands– just about 2 per cent of the population– with a drop of 43 active cases between May 26 and May 27. The 7-day rolling average for May 26 was 98.

The Sister Islands reported 6 new cases during the current period, leaving total cases since the beginning of the pandemic at 949. Active cases in the Sister Islands were at 52 on Friday May 27.

Positive cases reported to Public Health during the past week

Monday 23/05/2022: 112

Tuesday 24/05/2022: 95

Wednesday 25/05/2022: 88

Thursday 26/05/2022: 73

Hospitalizations low

While the number of new positive PCR results remains high in Cayman during the current wave, hospital admissions have remained low. This is due to the epidemiological status (high vaccination rate) compared to the pre-vaccine period in the early stage of the pandemic.

Nine persons were hospitalized for COVID-19 related causes on May 27. This was down from May 26, when eleven persons were hospitalized for COVID-19 related causes; of these, four were unvaccinated.

Between May 15 and 21, there were 15 inpatients admitted to hospital. Of these, 60 percent were vaccinated (two doses) and 20 percent had received third doses/boosters. Five patients were admitted to hospital during this week, but it is important to note only one of five arrived to hospital for symptoms of COVID-19. The remaining four came for other medical reasons and were discovered to be COVID-19 positive during routine screening.

There were 284 COVID-19 patients admitted to hospital between March 2020 and May 2022.