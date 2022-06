Members of the public are reminded that a Sickle Cell Support Group meets three to four times a year, with the next meeting set for Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at 5:30pm at the Women’s Health Waiting Room at the Health Services Authority, main campus.

Dr. Anna Matthews will lead the discussion.

All are invited.

For further information, please contact Mrs. Merren on 244-2630 or [email protected] at the Public Health Department.