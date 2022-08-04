Shots fired in Frank Sound, man arrested Loop Cayman Islands

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) reported that, on Saturday, July 30, officers responded to a report of shots fired in an area of Frank Sound, North Side.

According to the RCIPS, officers attended the location and observed an unoccupied vehicle parked nearby, with what appeared to be a shotgun round visible inside the vehicle, along with a shotgun case and an air rifle. Officers secured the vehicle and conducted searches of the surrounding area, but nothing further was found.

A man later attended the location and identified himself as the owner of the vehicle. Police established that the man had a license for the air rifle, however, he was arrested in relation to a number of shotgun cartridges found inside the car. He has since been formally charged with Possession of an Unlicensed Firearm (Ammunition).

The man, aged 50 of North Side, appeared in court on August 2 and was granted court bail pending a further appearance.