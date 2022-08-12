Shotgun previously stolen from North Side home recovered this week Loop Cayman Islands

·4 min read
Home
Local News
Cayman Islands
Shotgun previously stolen from North Side home recovered this week Loop Cayman Islands
The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
Breaking News

Shotgun previously stolen from North Side home recovered this week

“Stop Snitching”: Witness intimidation in Cayman

WORC and Border Control warn against work permit scam

DoE: “UN-friendly lighting causes hatchling misorientation”

35 cases of new animal-to-human virus reported in China

Nominations open for Older Persons’ Month Awards

Water Authority planned service interruptions on August 10

Stolen kiteboard equipment found, returned to owner at Barkers Beach

GT: Out with old, in with new, question is, “Revitalisation for who?”

Another man wanted for murder in Jamaica is arrested in Cayman

Friday Aug 12

28?C
Cayman News
Loop News

10 hrs ago

(Photo is for illustration purposes only; not an actual photo of recovered shotgun)

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) reported that, on Tuesday, August 9, RCIPS officers from the Firearms Response Unit, Criminal Investigations Department and Crime Scene Investigation Unit recovered a Remington shotgun and three cartridge cases during a search of an area of public land off Shamrock Road, in the Spotts area.

Following the search, officers confirmed that the Remington shotgun was the same gun reported as stolen during a burglary in North Side last month.

The RCIPS said that no arrests have yet been made, however enquiries continue to identify the person(s) involved.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Sport

FIFA moves World Cup start in Qatar up 1 day to Nov 20

World News

CDC drops quarantine, distancing recommendations for COVID

Cayman News

Shotgun previously stolen from North Side home recovered this week

More From

Cayman News

See also

“Stop Snitching”: Witness intimidation in Cayman

According to statistical information published about crime in the Cayman Islands, about 30,000 incidents are reported to police every year. However, none of these “incidents” are recorded as cri

Cayman News

WORC and Border Control warn against work permit scam

Over the past few years, a number of advertisements have appeared online offering work to persons interested in moving to the Cayman Islands. Some of these advertisements were false as they did

Cayman News

Shotgun previously stolen from North Side home recovered this week

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) reported that, on Tuesday, August 9, RCIPS officers from the Firearms Response Unit, Criminal Investigations Department and Crime Scene Investigation Un

Cayman News

DoE: “UN-friendly lighting causes hatchling misorientation”

The Department of Environment (DoE) issued a reminder on their Facebook page that condos, hotels and other establishments along the beach should consider the use of turtle friendly lighting on t