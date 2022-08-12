Shotgun previously stolen from North Side home recovered this week Loop Cayman Islands

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) reported that, on Tuesday, August 9, RCIPS officers from the Firearms Response Unit, Criminal Investigations Department and Crime Scene Investigation Unit recovered a Remington shotgun and three cartridge cases during a search of an area of public land off Shamrock Road, in the Spotts area.

Following the search, officers confirmed that the Remington shotgun was the same gun reported as stolen during a burglary in North Side last month.

The RCIPS said that no arrests have yet been made, however enquiries continue to identify the person(s) involved.