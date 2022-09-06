SHELLYA ROGERS-WEBSTER & C.O.R.E COMMUNITY HOST 1ST ANNUAL DISTRICT 3 – BACK TO SCHOOL DAY

Mrs. Shellya Rogers-Webster

The Valley, Anguilla, August 29, 2022: On Saturday 27th August, 2022, Valley North’s newly-elected representative, and the C.O.R.E Community Group, hosted their 1st Annual Back to School Day. The community initiative was held in the village of North Side and has been hailed as a resounding success.

The event was a collaborative effort between, Mrs. Rogers-Webster, C.O.R.E Community Group, volunteers, local sponsors and guests of the island. The event featured a fun filled afternoon of lawn games, a bouncing castle, Story Telling by young Anguillian Authors Trish Richardson and Cassilda Thomas-Carty, raffles, haircuts, refreshments (popcorn, snow cones, hot dogs, drinks, cupcakes, cotton candy) and gift bags of school supplies.

The event began at 2 pm and ended at 6 pm with musical entertainment by DJ SWAT. The organising team catered for 200 children. Over 150 gift bags were distributed on the day of the event and the additional bags were given to children of the district who were not in attendance at the event. There were 18 haircuts given and 3 children received books from the visiting authors. Trish Richardson, Dental student and author, read her book “Tia Visits The Dentist” and was kind enough to sponsor the gift of one book to the students and the committee sponsored another book. Additionally, Cassilda Thomas-Carty, read her unreleased book, “Anansi and the Hurricane”. The students were treated to 2 copies of the book sponsored by the organising committee.

Additionally, 2 barbers partnered with the organising committee. Roy “Drak” Bryson a local barber, and Wilson of Wilson’s Barber shop and a member of the Spanish Speaking Community, were kind enough to offer their services on site. Shellya Rogers-Webster said, “The team is extremely happy to have been able to bring this day to district 3. Our children deserved to feel loved, celebrated and supported. We intend to have this day annually in a different village every year.” She further noted: “This day would not have been possible without the overwhelming support of our sponsors and volunteers. Their partnership is valued and appreciated. We are not interested in transactional relationships, but rather partnerships to help increase the quality of life of our people. I wish to sincerely thank everyone who believed in this initiative and supported it without hesitation.”

Next Year’s event will be held in the village of Little Dix. Plans are already underway to make next year’s event an even greater success. Persons interested in partnering in this event are welcomed to express their interest at any time.The Volunteers:Shanella Carty, Lisette Richardson, Tamara Richardson, Vyonne Brooks, Glennicia Richardson, Shanessa Carty, Patria Mardenborough, Cycoiah Wattley, Nakia Webster, Khya Fleming, Jerome Gumbs (Fungi), Kaitia Clifton, Kenron Hodge, Marva Brooks and Kenneth Brooks.

The Sponsors:Shellya Rogers-Webster, Digicel, Roshima Parker – Royal Party Rentals, Charlene Hodge – Eventful, David Muzzo, Sheldon Rogers, Jerome Willock, 5 Start Media, Patricia Lindstrom, Cynthia Weichert, Robert Donato, Stephen Cohen, National Caribbean Insurance, Sandy Gleed, Jeannine LaCaribeña, ShelIi Albert, Lisa Richardson & Family, Vernon Richardson, Tony – Asian Building Enterprises, Sueland Hodge, Zakkai Lake, Kevin Bryan, ALHCS, Angela Rogers, Roy Brooks, Rebecca Webste, Malone Richardson, Tamara Richardson, Cassilda Thomas Carty, Trish Richardson, Vyonne Brooks, Anguilla Tourist Board and AXA Landscaping.

