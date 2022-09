The Cayman Islands Customs and Border Control Service (CBC) confirms that a vessel with six (6) male migrants and one (1) female migrant arrived in East End, off Morritts Tortuga Club at approximately 2:30 am on Wednesday, 21 September 2022.

The vessel was headed to Honduras before experiencing engine trouble.

The 7 migrants have disembarked the vessel and are being processed in accordance with CBC’s established protocols.