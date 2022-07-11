Serious accident leaves motorcyclist with “life-changing” injuries | Loop Cayman Islands

A motorcyclist has been left with “life-changing” injuries after a serious accident that occurred on Sunday.

Shortly after 7:30pm July 10, officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle collision on Seaview Road in East End involving a blue and black Suzuki motorcycle. The motorcycle rider was travelling west on Sea View Road and was thrown from the motorcycle when it left the roadway.

Emergency Services attended the location, and the man was transported to the Cayman Islands Hospital for treatment for serious and life-changing injuries.

He remains in hospital.

The matter is currently under investigation.

Anyone who may have seen the incident or have any information is asked to contactthe Bodden Town Police Station at 947-2220, or theTraffic & Roads Policing Unit at 649-6254.