September is “Recovery Month”: helping people to live happy lives Loop Cayman Islands

Every September, thousands of prevention, treatment, and recovery programmes and facilities around the world celebrate Recovery Month.

“Recovery Month is an important observance because it serves two purposes,” explains Minister for Health and Wellness, Hon. Sabrina Turner. “The first is to celebrate the gains made by those in recovery. The second is to educate the community about the importance of substance use treatment and mental health services to the recovery process. These services play a key role in helping individuals with substance use and mental disorders live happy, healthy and fulfilling lives,” she added.

The Cayman Islands has been celebrating Recovery Month since 2009 in an effort to help destigmatise and facilitate access to services for mental health and substance use disorders in our community. “The impact of mental health and substance use disorders is apparent in our local community as many individuals and families are affected by these conditions,” states Kimberly Febres, Clinical Supervisor for Caribbean Haven Residential Centre.

Substance use disorders have far reaching social, economic, financial, and health consequences. “As a Ministry, we cannot reach our goal of strengthening national public health without addressing substance use disorders, which is why services that empower individuals towards recovery are so vital,” Minister Turner added.

Recovery is a journey made possible through commitment, support and access to services. It is for that reason that every year local and international organisations stress that “Recovery is For Everyone: Every Person. Every Family. Every Community”.

Recovery Month activities will be coordinated locally through the Department of Counselling Services’ (DCS) subsidiary units – The Counselling Centre (TCC), the Family Resource Centre (FRC) and Caribbean Haven Residential Centre (CHRC).

In an effort to continue to advocate for openness about recovery and to show the many opportunities for support, education, therapeutic services and empowerment in the Cayman Islands, a list of events has been scheduled throughout the month of September:

o September 5th at 12:10pm, Mental Health Matters, Radio Cayman 89.9 FM

o September 13th at 8pm, Rethink Parenting, on Bobo 89.1 FM

o September 15th, Therapeutic Thursday, webinar

o September 24th, time/venue TBA, Family Fun Day

o September 27th at 6pm, Talk Early Talk Often Recovery Month Edition, webinar

o September 30th at 1-4pm, Open House: Showcasing the New Residential Programme, Caribbean Haven Residential Centre, 2409 Bodden Town Rd, Breakers

For further information and support call CHRC at 947-9992, [email protected], or visit the DCS website at www.dcs.gov.ky.

(Source: Ministry of Health & Wellness)