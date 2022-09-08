Sept 7: Earl now a category 1 hurricane, poses danger to Bermuda area Loop Cayman Islands

Sept 7: Earl now a category 1 hurricane, poses danger to Bermuda area
The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
Sept 7: Earl now a category 1 hurricane, poses danger to Bermuda area

If Hurricane Earl strengthens, Hurricane Earl may arrive near Bermuda as a category 2 hurricane

Loop News

17 hrs ago

Hurricane Earl
(Image: The Weather Channel)

Tropical Storm Earl is now Hurricane Earl.

Because Hurricane Earl is moving slowly north at 6 mph, there is time for Hurricane Earl to gain strength over its current, maximum sustained winds of 80 mph before arrival in the Bermuda area.

If this happens, Hurricane Earl could pose a serious threat to the Bermuda area as a category 2 hurricane by Thursday night, either swiping Bermuda directly or somewhere southeast of Bermuda.

What can Bermuda expect from Hurricane Earl?

As Hurricane Earl strengthens, Bermuda can expect the following:

up to 3 inches (or more) of rainfall across Bermuda through Fridayswells by Wednesday night life-threatening surf and rip current conditions through Friday

Hurricane Earl rainfall forecast (source: The Weather Channel)

As a result of the foregoing, the Bermuda Weather Service has issued a Tropical Storm Warning for Bermuda, signaling that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.

