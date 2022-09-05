Sept 5: Tropical Storm Earl may impact Bermuda as a hurricane Loop Cayman Islands

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Cayman Islands
Sept 5: Tropical Storm Earl may impact Bermuda as a hurricane Loop Cayman Islands
The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
Breaking News

CIGOUK Prepares for Cayman Day in the UK – September 2022

Public Transport Board quells rumours of bus fare increase

Tropical Storm Kay may become a hurricane soon

Sept 5: Tropical Storm Earl may impact Bermuda as a hurricane

Hurricane Danielle stronger; models suggest Europe in its path

Government extending new tobacco rules to Cayman

Tourism Ministry donates testing kits

Opinion: More government agencies should be independent

SEC penalizes venture capital fund manager for charging excess fees

Hurricane devastation and how to prepare

Monday Sep 05

29?C
Caribbean News
Loop News

7 hrs ago

Tropical Storm Earl
(Source: National Hurricane Center)

As of Monday morning, the National Hurricane Center is reporting that Tropical Storm Earl remains active.

Tropical Storm Earl is moving slowly at 3 mph and is heading northwest, with maximum sustained winds of about 50 mph (Earl would become a category 1 hurricane if it reaches 74 mph, according to the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale).

In terms of places that may be impacted, there is a chance that Tropical Storm Earl could bring heavy rains and some flooding to Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands and Leeward Islands.

If Earl continues to strengthen and becomes a hurricane later this week, it may also impact Bermuda or nearby as a dangerous category 2 or 3 hurricane.

Tropical Storm Earl predictions (Source: The Weather Channel)

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Cayman News

CIGOUK Prepares for Cayman Day in the UK – September 2022

Cayman News

Public Transport Board quells rumours of bus fare increase

Environment

Forecast remains for TS Earl to become a hurricane

More From

Cayman News

Tourism Ministry donates testing kits

The Hon. Kenneth Bryan, Minister for Tourism and Transport was on hand recently to oversee the donation of thousands of Lateral Flow Test kits (LFT) to the Department of Children and Family Services (

Caribbean News

See also

Tropical Storm Kay may become a hurricane soon

System threatens Mexican coast and Baja California peninsula

Caribbean News

Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands risk heavy rain, flooding from Earl

The National Hurricane Center reported that Tropical Storm Earl is expected to pass north of the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Sunday, then gradually moving away from the islands by Monday.
Spe

Cayman News

Opinion: More government agencies should be independent

Readers are asked to note that Op-eds do not necessarily reflect the opinions or beliefs of Loop Cayman.
by ‘Freelancer’
I think Minister Sabrina Turner is on the right track with her ministry

Cayman News

Government extending new tobacco rules to Cayman

Aim is to reduce prevalence of smoking

Cayman News

Public service pensioners receive honorarium

The government confirmed that Public Service pensioners received a one-off sum of $450 on Thursday, September 1, which was added to their pension payment for August.
The payment was funded by