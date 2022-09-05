Sept 5: Tropical Storm Earl may impact Bermuda as a hurricane Loop Cayman Islands

As of Monday morning, the National Hurricane Center is reporting that Tropical Storm Earl remains active.

Tropical Storm Earl is moving slowly at 3 mph and is heading northwest, with maximum sustained winds of about 50 mph (Earl would become a category 1 hurricane if it reaches 74 mph, according to the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale).

In terms of places that may be impacted, there is a chance that Tropical Storm Earl could bring heavy rains and some flooding to Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands and Leeward Islands.

If Earl continues to strengthen and becomes a hurricane later this week, it may also impact Bermuda or nearby as a dangerous category 2 or 3 hurricane.

Tropical Storm Earl predictions (Source: The Weather Channel)