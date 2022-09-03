Sept 3 Update: Danielle weakens to 70 mph, now a tropical storm Loop Cayman Islands

After a short debut as category 1 hurricane this week, Danielle is now a tropical storm over the central Atlantic region.

Tropical Storm Danielle is presenting maximum sustained winds of about 70 mph, but is moving slowly at 1 mph (“nearly stationary”), according to the National Hurricane Center. This has been the case since Friday night (September 2).

Danielle is expected to strengthen again in a few days, first drifting westward and then northward or northeastward. If Danielle surpasses maximum sustained winds of about 73 mph, then Danielle will be categorized as a hurricane again, as explained by the below chart.

Hurricane classification chart:

Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind ScaleMaximum sustained windsCategory of hurricane74-95 mphCategory 196-110 mphCategory 2111-129 mphCategory 3130-156 mphCategory 4157 mph or higherCategory 5

Notwithstanding that Danielle is nearly stationary at the moment, the region should remain vigilant and pay attention to Danielle’s development.