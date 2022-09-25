Sep 25: TS Ian moving SSE of Cayman Islands, Cuba still in crosshairs Loop Cayman Islands

On the morning of Sunday, September 25, Tropical Storm Ian was just over 300 miles south-south-east of Grand Cayman and just over 600 miles southeast of the western tip of Cuba.

While Ian is currently moving west-north-west, Ian is exhibiting maximum sustained winds of about 50 mph.

Ian is expected to pass near the Cayman Islands early on Monday and then near or over western Cuba Monday night and early Tuesday when it is projected to take a turn toward the north or north-northwest.

Notwithstanding the projections, the National Hurricane Center cautioned that “while the models agree on the overall scenario, there are still significant differences regarding the exact track of the storm, especially after 72 hours.”

What some models do agree upon, however, is that, as Ian approaches Cuba, it may become a major hurricane if it intensifies between the Cayman Islands and Cuba.

Based on the foregoing, the National Hurricane Center said that a Hurricane Warning is in effect for Grand Cayman and a Hurricane Watch is in effect for the Cuban provinces of Isla de Juventud, Pinar del Rio, and Artemisa.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in also in effect for Little Cayman, Cayman Brac, and the Cuban provinces of La Habana, Mayabeque, and Matanzas.

With respect to the Cayman Islands, the islands can expect tropical storm conditions from late Sunday night or early Monday morning.

Storm surge, swells, flooding, wind and rain are also on the cards as Ian passes.

Interests in the Cayman Islands and Cuba are encouraged to stay vigilant and monitor these developments.