Second of two men charged for George Town bar assault | Loop Cayman Islands

A man, age 32 of George Town, has been arrested and formally charged with Assault occasioning actual bodily harm (Assault ABH) in relation to an incident which took place on Sunday, February 20, outside the Power Supply Bar located at the Marquee Plaza on Lawrence Boulevard, George Town.

This is the second individual to be charged in relation to the incident in which one man had allegedly been assaulted by several others.

The incident, which occurred just after 10:30pm was attended to by the police and other emergency service when someone at a residence located on Anthony Drive in George Town, contacted the 9-1-1 Communications Centre, to make a report.

The injured man was attended to by the Emergency Medical Services at the residence and then transported to the hospital for further treatment by ambulance. He is believed to have sustained serious but non-life-threatening facial injuries and was later discharged.

A first man, age 21 of George Town, was subsequently arrested after which he was formally charged with Robbery and Assault, and appeared in court on Friday, May 13. He was remanded in custody pending a further appearance on Friday, May 27.

The second man to be charged appeared in court today.