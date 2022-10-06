Second missing teen from Bodden Town located Loop Cayman Islands

The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
1 hrs ago

Shania Beckford now loated.

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) is reporting that 14-year-old Shania Beckford, who was reported missing, has been located and returned home safely.

“She appears to be in good health. The RCIPS thanks the public for their assistance in locating her,” the service said in a statement on its website.

The Bodden Town teen and another girl — Jemma Watson, 16 — were reported missing around the same time in late September.

The police reported on Monday, October 3 that Jemma had been located and appeared in good health.

