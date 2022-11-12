Seafarers to be honoured during district tours Loop Cayman Islands

The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
Seafarers to be honoured during district tours

Seafarers from the various districts throughout the Cayman Islands will be honoured at special celebrations from 15 – 29 November. Former pioneers of the seafaring industry, or their surviving loved ones, are invited to attend the celebrations in recognition of the nation building contributions made during their times of service.

The Cayman Islands Government has identified eligible recipients based on records retained by the Cayman Islands Seafarers Registry, previous National Heroes Day nominations, The Cayman Islands Seafarers Association, the Southwell Years book, Ms Gwen Bush’s notebooks (currently held by the Cayman Islands National Archives), as well as other government records. Celebrate Cayman most recently held a registration drive to ensure the registry captured as many persons, whether alive or deceased, as possible. As a result, the Registry current lists over three thousand names.

Executive Chairman for Celebrate Cayman Alfonso Wright thanked the Cayman Islands community for their response to the recent registration drive and invited the public to attend the district celebrations. “The Cayman Islands would not be what we know it to be without the seafaring industry, and those brave persons who ventured away from the safety of our shores deserve recognition. I encourage the public to attend the celebrations so they can personally thank these heroes for their service and take a moment to appreciate our rich heritage”, he stated.

The schedule of celebrations is as follows:

Date

District/Location

Time

Tuesday, 15th November

East End:East End Civic Centre

4:00pm – 6:00pm

Wednesday, 16th November

North Side:North Side Civic Centre

4:00pm – 6:00pm

Thursday, 17th November

Sister Islands:Aston Rutty Civic Centre

4:00pm – 6:00pm

Tuesday, 22nd November

Bodden Town & Savannah:Savannah Seventh-day Adventist Church

4:00pm – 6:00pm

Wednesday, 23rd November

West Bay:Wesleyan Holiness Church

4:00pm – 6:00pm

Tuesday, 29th November

George Town, Prospect, Red Bay:Kings Seventh-day Adventist Church

4:00pm – 6:00pm

To view the National Seafarers’ Registry, visit celebratecayman.ky.

(source: CIG)

