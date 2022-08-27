Seabed mapping survey and data presented to government Loop Cayman Islands

The UK Hydrographic Office (UKHO) has completed a seabed mapping survey for the Cayman Islands, uncovering information about the depth and nature of the seabed and its ecosystems. The data from the survey has been officially presented to, and shared with the Cayman Islands Government. Under the Ministry of District Administration and Lands, the Department of Lands and Survey (Lands & Survey) will serve as the custodians of the data.

Commenting on the survey, Premier and Minister for Sustainability and Climate Resiliency Honourable G. Wayne Panton said:

The mapping of the shallow seabed from the shoreline out to the drop off (approximately 130 feet) provides us with a clear picture of the bottom structures including coral, sand and seagrass beds.

In addition to having such valuable information on the nearshore marine environment, the data will facilitate the creation of more comprehensive storm surge and flooding models, enabling effective mitigation strategies for the impacts of severe weather and climate change.

The provision of this technical support is yet another example of the excellent partnership the Cayman Islands Government enjoys with the United Kingdom. We are grateful for the support of the Governor’s Office, the UK Hydrographic Office and the Joint Nature Conservation Committee for their collaboration on this project.

Back in November of 2021, the three Cayman Islands underwent a seabed mapping exercise by international geo-data specialists as part of a ?1 million cross-overseas territory project funded by the UK Government’s Overseas Territories (OTs) Seabed Mapping Programme. Additionally, UKHO have also installed four ‘tide gauges’ which remotely monitor sea-level change. On 15 June 2022, UKHO representative Kerrie Howard visited Grand Cayman where H.E. Governor Martyn Roper on behalf of the UK government officially handed over the survey data to Premier Hon. G. Wayne Panton and Hon. Julianna O’Connor, Minister for Lands.

Commenting on the official visit, Kerrie Howard, Hydrographic Programme Manager, UKHO, said:

I was delighted to visit Grand Cayman to hand over a substantial dataset to the Lands and Survey Department. The data covers both the land and sea for all three islands and although primarily captured to support the safety of navigation for mariners around the islands it will be shared across the Islands Government ministries and departments providing an invaluable source of information to support their understanding, management and protection of the environment.

While Lands and Survey will hold responsibility for the data, the survey data has been shared with subject-area experts within various Government departments and authorities who operate within the marine environment including: the Department of Environment, Hazard Management Cayman Islands, Cayman Islands Coast Guard, Maritime Authority, National Weather Service and the Port Authority.

Minister responsible for Lands, Honourable Juliana O’Connor-Connolly also commented.

She said:

Our Lands subject-area experts are delighted to receive this data from the UKHO. This is a huge leap forward in filling a void in the mapping information Lands & Survey already holds and will be of immense value to the department as well as to other relevant Government entities. We recognize that data gathering is an ongoing process to ensure the most up-to-date data is available. Therefore, whilst we hold aerial photography from the 1950’s to present day there hasn’t been any recent hydrographic surveys that cover the underwater environment of the three islands, this survey provides the accuracy needed to ensure world class operations and service.

The Lands and Survey department also reports being included in the International III Code ‘Flag State’ audit of the UK and Overseas Territories last year which included the Cayman Islands. With a primary focus on SOLAS (Safety of Life at Sea), having current seabed mapping data to the required specification represents a very positive step forward. The latest coastal shipping charts (sold by UKHO) will soon present the latest, most accurate GPS data for waters around the Cayman Islands, helping to make navigation in local waters safer.

As an Overseas Territory, the Cayman Islands Government is given the data free to further operations. Private entities and individuals can access the data by purchasing it. The UKHO is an entirely self-funded through selling the data it collects to third-parties.

For more information about how to access and purchase seabed mapping survey data visit: https://www.caymanlandinfo.ky/Services/Surveying/Hydrographic

Read more on the data handover from the UKHO here: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/ukho-data-to-help-drive-maritime-trade-and-growth-in-cayman-islands

For more information on MDAL visit: www.gov.ky/lands

(Source: CIG)